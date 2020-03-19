Here is a frosty, fizzy list of local breweries offering brews and wine on the go —drive-thru and delivery. You can get tasty brews in Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley.
Some breweries have food available for delivery too. Check their menus for more details. And send us a note if you know another local brewery or taproom that should be added to this list.
Dillinger Brewing Company
Dillinger drive-thru starts tomorrow. Dillinger is offering growlers, crowlers, and cans to-go straight to your car.
Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 3895 N. Oracle Road
Catalina Brewing Company
Offering pick up service for to-go crowlers, new growler fills, and a variety of cans and bottles of beer, wine, and hard seltzers.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Barrio Brewing Co.
Barrrio Brewing Co. has brews available for pick-up and to-go.
Where: Barrio Brewing Co, 800 E. 16th St.
Caps & Corks
This taproom and bottle shop has 400 different beers and 25 taps that can be crowlered to-go. Delivery is available Monday-Friday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. and is free within a 10-mile radius and an extra $10 if you are still in the Tucson area but fall out of the delivery area.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Borderlands Brewing Company
The Borderlands taproom will be open for to-go beers and they will offer delivery within 5 miles.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Copper Mine Brewing Co.
The brewery will be offering to-go brews. New shortened hours are Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Copper Mine Brewing Co., 3455 S. Palo Verde Road
1912 Brewing Company
1912 Brewing Co. will be offering curbside pick-up of crowlers/growlers, four-packs and to-go bottles.
Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Noble Hops Gastropub
Noble Hops will be delivering growlers of beer and bottled wine.
Where: Noble Hops, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Dragoon Brewery Co.
Dragoon is offering to-go options. Just place your order online and wait for an email confirmation and the brews will be waiting for you. Delivery options coming soon!
Where: Dragoon Brewing Company, 1859 W. Grant Road
Iron Johns Brewing Company
Iron Johns will be doing growler fills out of Monkey Burger. Taproom information coming soon!
Where: Monkey Burger, 5350 E. Broadway Blvd.
AZ Hops and Vines
AZ Hops and Vines will have wine to-go in Sonoita, curbside pick-up and delivery options.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Button Brew House
The brew house will have 16-ounce cans for grab and go. Crowlers/growlers can be pre-ordered by phone (520-268-8543) or email.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Sentinel Peak Brewing Company
The brewery is offering take-out, growler fills and deals.
Where:
Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road
Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, 9155 E. Tanque Verde Road
Pueblo Vida Brewing Company
Starting Thursday, March 19, the taproom pick-up hours will shift to noon to 6 p.m. daily. Pueblo Vida selling limited kegs and beer delivery is coming soon.
Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Blvd.
Dove Mountain Brewing Company
Dove Mountain Brewing will be offering a carryout service for beer and wine. They are also looking into a possible delivery service as well as curbside pick up soon.
Where: Dove Mountain Brewing Company, 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.