There's something about a handmade gift.
If Pinterest is calling out to you, but you don't want to chance it alone, check out these workshops. You'll learn some new skills and come away with a special gift for that one person that has everything.
Plus, you can use those new skills all year round. It's like a gift for you AND your friends.
Pop-Up Delights
What: This is a good one for the kids. They'll learn basic techniques to make cards and simple pop-up books. Perfect for holiday gifts.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Southwest Library, 6855 S. Mark Road
Cost: Free
Make 'n Take Double Stranded Bracelet
What: We all know someone who would love a handmade bracelet. In this class you'll get to create a bone bracelet to take home with you. Once you know how to do this, you'll be able to make all kinds of gifts for people.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.
Where: Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd Street
Cost: Free
Soap Making
What: Homemade herbal soaps make lovely gifts and it's inexpensive to make. In this workshop, you'll learn how to make soaps even using the plants you grow in your backyard for fragrance or skin nourishing additives.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.
Where: Salazar-Ajo Library, 15 W. Plaza Street, suite 179
Cost: Free
Paint & Plant-a-Pot Holiday Workshop
What: Personalized pots with plants in them are special gifts that anyone would love. In this workshop, you'll paint on pots and then plant something in them. So, bring the kids and make gifts for the grandparents, teachers, aunts, uncles and parents. How cute would a succulent in a little painted pot be???
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $10 class fee for use of paints, brushes and holiday accents plus the cost of your pot and plant. (Terra cotta pots are 50 percent off)
Info: Go here and tap on "going" if you plan on being there
Holiday Hubbub A Weekend of Merrymaking
What: Two days of festive crafting and giveaways. There will be an ornament making station, holiday photo booth, wreath workshop, linocut print making workshop and more.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive (at La Encantada)
Cost: Free to $55
Floral Candles
What: Who doesn't love a beautiful candle. In this class you'll learn how to make floral candles to give as gifts. After a demonstration you'll make one to take home.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, noon
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free
Info: Registration is required. Go here.
Felt Saguaro Pop-Up
What: Ornaments make great gifts. In this workshop, hosted by The Craft Revolt, you'll learn how to make adorable felt cactus ornaments. You'll make at least three using basic embroidery and crafting skills. All supplies are included in the cost.
When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: $29
Resin Casting Workshop
What: You'll make two of your own pretty pendants out of resin. You can get really creative and personalized in this class. Bring something you want to be cast in the resin. You could write I love you or BFF on a small paper and put that in your pendant or could cast meaningful little object that's made of plastic, wood or metal inside. The possibilities are endless. You'll pour two molds and make necklaces to match them. That's TWO gifts for $39.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road, suite 101
Cost: $39
Info: Go here for updates and registration
Centerpieces & Cocktails
What: Don't show up to your friend's holiday party empty handed. Bring a beautiful centerpiece for the table that you created. In this class, you'll learn how to create a gorgeous living centerpiece while you drink Poinsettia Cocktails.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5 plus supplies (You can bring your own container to use if you want)
Expand your skills with 2019 classes at Tucson Parks and Recreation
Take a class to learn a new skill, expand an old one or start that Etsy store you've been dreaming of. Tucson Parks and Recreation offers low-cost jewelry making classes, ceramics and pottery; and drawing or painting. Registration begins Dec. 8. Click here for all the classes, dates and locations. The new session begins Jan. 13, 2019.