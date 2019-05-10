🐔 Feathers,🐾 fur and 🐎 hooves, oh my! Check out these events to keep you and your pets busy this month.
FurEver Friends Pet Adoption Event
Chapman Honda and Pima Animal Care Center want to help you find a new furfriend. PACC will be bringing pups, RISE Dog Biscuits will be bringing the treats and Chapman Honda will be paying for the adoption fees.
Where: Chapman Honda, 4426 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Vail Ice Cream Social and Yappy Hour
Take your pup for ice cream social and yappy hour at Vista Feed & Supply. Pups will have access to the ice cream bar with pup-tastic toppings, kiddie pool play, raffles and face painting. Fur-mamas and fur-dads get a gift bag with treats, chews and more goodies. Dogs from RAD Rescue and Tucson Cause for Canines will have pups on site for adoption. Vendors and food trucks will be on site too.
Where: Vista Feed & Supply, 2052 W. Sahuarita Road, Vail
When: Thursday, May 16, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $20, please call 520-762-1436 or message us to reserve your spot.
Chicken Poop Bingo
Join Tucson Village Farm and the Tucson Hop Shop as they launch their first-ever Chicken Poop Bingo night in support of outdoor education for summer camp. Check out this one-of-a-kind bingo board, two celebrity hens, raffles, pizza and hand-crafted Italian sodas.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Sunday, May 12, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: $3 and up.
12th Annual Howling for the Hounds
Hop on your ride to support homeless pets at HSSA. You're welcome to join the celebration if you ride a hog or not. The event includes food by Red Desert BBQ & Catering, a 50/50 raffle, prizes, live music and bidding in a live auction. To make the day even better, the first 100 people through the gate will receive a free event shirt.
Where: Hydraulic Solutions, 119 W. Alturas St.
When: Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $20, includes food.
Yappy Hour with Tito's Vodka at Playground Bar & Lounge
You and your pup will go barking mad over Tito's handmade vodka, swag andcomplimentary dog biscuits from HUB Ice Cream Factory. In addition to the tasty treats and goodies, pup movies will playing in their cool patio for you and you pup to enjoy together. $1 from each Tito's drink purchased goes to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Mondays, May 13, 20, 27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free for family, friends and pups.
Kid's Paint Day at HSSA
Creative Juice is getting paint happy at The Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Kiddos ages 6-11 are invited to paint a pet-themed painting on a 11x17 canvas, guided by Creative Juice instructors. Parents are also invited and can get in on the paint action as well.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Saturday, May 18, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: $25-$30
Tails & Ales
Roll to a wet dog event with your pup for ice cold beer and a good time. HSSA and the Tucson Roller Derby Team are hosting a dog wash fundraiser. Watch your pup get washed by roller derby skaters while you get some goodies from Barrio Brewing Co. If you buy a custom Tails & Ales pint glass, you get $1 off your beer.
Where: Barrio Brewing Co., 800 E. 16th St.
When: Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $15 regular wash or $40 VIP wash (includes a VIP bandana, custom pint glass, line-cutting privileges, and doggie goodies).
Volunteer Orientation at TRAK
School is almost out and tweens and teens need to stay busy between pool parties. If your kids like handling feathers and fur, then take them to TRAK for some knowledge, fun and a helping hand. Check out the monthly orientations for this summer here.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, May 25, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Check here, depending on age of volunteer.
More information here. When you come to TRAK, you MUST only park along Edith Boulevard. Parking is not permitted anywhere else.
Celebrating A Decade of Divas
The Beading Divas Bracelets, of course. Fur-mamas will love the bracelet sales, giveaways, canine-themed cocktails and live music by The Unday. Plus, raffle prizes for quilt lovers, jewelry junkies, cat ladies, dogs, cooks and date night. Funds raised during this event will benefit the Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption.
Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St.
When: Sunday, May 26, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping, bites and tasty drinks.
Tucson area dog parks 🌳
Christopher Columbus Park
This park is well lit and features a fido fountain, open area and a shaded ramada.
Where: 4600 N. Silverbell Road
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Closed Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance.
Gene C. Reid Park: Miko’s Corner Playground
The park has lights, three double entry gates, divided two-acre site for large and small dogs, dog-friendly potable water fountains and a ramada with tables.
Where: Country Club and 22nd Street: Use Picnic Place or Concert Place entrances off Country Club
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Closed Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to noon for maintenance.
Jacobs Park
This is a small area located on the west side of Jacobs Park accessible by car from W. Kleindale Road.
Where: 1195 W. Kleindale Road
Hours: Dawn to dusk, hours vary.
Closed Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance.
Morris K. Udall Park
It has a large turf area with trash cans, seating area and water for pups. There are well-lit fenced areas for small and large dogs.
Where: 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information here.
Palo Verde Park
The park has well-lit fenced areas for small and large dogs, picnic tables, trash cans, double entry gates for each side, dog-friendly drinking fountains and scooper dispensers.
Where: 425 S. Mann Ave.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Purple Heart Park
There are separate areas for large and small dogs. The site is fenced with a concrete inner walking path, dog-friendly drinking fountains, benches, trees and solar lights.
Where: 9820 E. Rees Loop
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
North Sixth Avenue Dog Park
Ramada, tables, wash area, double entry gate.
Where: 2075 N. Sixth Ave.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Closed Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance.
Brandi Fenton Memorial Park
The park has drinking fountain, restrooms, shade and ramadas. There is no smoking allowed in the dog park.
Where: 3482 E. River Road (Located in the east part of the park, easily accessible from Dodge Boulevard)
Hours: Dawn to 10 p.m.