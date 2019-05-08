Mother's Day 2019 is Sunday, May 12 — take your mom out for a fun day or a special brunch. Or both!
💃🏻Mother's Day Events💐
Mother's Day Wildflower Plant Sale
Instead of bringing mom flowers, take mom to the flowers. Native Seeds will have an assortment of warm season wildflowers and native plants. After, visit the local food room where you will find spicy chocolate, local honey, heirloom beans and more.
Where: Native Seeds SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Marana Mother's Day 5K & 1/2 Mile Fun Run
It's time to celebrate the healthy way. Take a run for fun in Marana and enjoy the festivities, like the inflatable obstacle course at the finish line.
Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Rd.
When: Saturday, May 11, 6-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $5-$25, register here.
Mothers Day Royal Tea
Make a date with your kids and take some memories home with you. The event includes a mommy-and-me craft, tea with Cinderella, scones, petite sandwiches, tea, coffee and playtime.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $50
Ladies' Night Out at Catalina Brewing Company
Celebrate Mother's Day with an outdoor shopping event. The evening will be filled with live music, food, tasty brews and 20 vendors.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Saturday, May 11, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money to buy your mom something.
Mother's Day Weekend Tucson Flea
Tucson Flea is hosting a shopping event with brews from Borderlands Brewery. Browse though handcrafted/vintage items from more than 20 vendors. Food trucks will be on site too.
Where: 119 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, May 11, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop.
Mother’s Day for Women and Girls at Old Tucson
Old Tucson is celebrating moms all weekend long. Gals and girls of all ages get in free and all moms receive a free carnation (while supplies last). You can treat your mom to wine tastings with fudge pairings on Sunday only for $25 or maybe you can win the spa package at JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission for women and girls.
Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long
Meryl is calling all moms to The Loft for a good time. Listen to the music of ABBA at Mamma Mia, featuring onscreen lyrics so you can sing and laugh with your mom on her special day. Enjoy pre-show ABBA music videos and complimentary fun packs filled with props and surprises to use throughout the movie. Prizes will be awarded to the best ABBA-inspired outfits.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, May 12, 2-4:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12, margaritas are available for purchase at the snack bar.
Mother's Day Yoga
Shh, don't tell anybody and sneak out of the house and get some time to yourself. Barefoot Studio will be yoga ready to make your Mother's Day a relaxing one.
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7352 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, May 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5, bring your mat.
Family Day at TMA: Mother's Day
Celebrate Mother’s Day at the museum with family-friendly activities, a concert at 10 a.m. by the Foothills Jazz Combo, and a performance by Hawkinsdance at 1 p.m. Activities include, photo booth, craft frames, paper flowers and a necklace making station.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mother's Day Mile
This is a 1-mile race open for all moms/dads where the idea is for parents and children to run together. All women will receive a special finisher's prize.
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, May 12, 7 a.m.
Cost: $10-$32, ages 10 and under are free.
Mercado Flea
Shop the best vintage, antique and collectibles market with your mom and treat her to lunch at the same time.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, May 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
🥂Mother's Day Munchies🥙
Tucson Botanical Garden Spring Tea
A three-course afternoon tea complete with china, tea sandwiches, scones, and sweets.
Where: 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Saturday, May 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $65
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm Tea
Listen to live music and eat a floral-inspired menu at the farm — lavender chicken salad and cucumber/goat cheese finger sandwiches, along with peach/lavender mini-scones and lavender mint shortbread cookies with lemon curd. Jelly sandwiches available for ages 12 and under.
Where: 13 S. Hobe Road, Oracle
When: Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $25, ages 12 and under are free.
Hacienda Del Sol Brunch
Brunch will include eggs benedict, omelet and waffle bar, carving station, seafood station and dessert.
Where: 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol
When: Sunday, May 12, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cost: $75; $32 ages 7-14; free ages 6 and under.
Tanque Verde Ranch Lunch
Enjoy appetizers, entrees, dessert and more. Reservations are required, call 866-413-3833.
Where: 14301 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, May 12, noon and 2:30 p.m. seatings
Cost: $65 for adults, $32.50 kids
Carriage House
You and your mom will love their carving station, salads and deserts. Plus, bottomless mimosas and bloody marys.
Where: 125 S. Arizona Ave.
When: Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $45 adults, $25 ages 7-13 and free ages 6 and under.
Tavolino Ristorante Italiano
Treat your mom to a full dinner menu, chef specials and beverages. All items are a la carte.
Where: 2890 E. Skyline Drive.
When: Sunday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: $40
Maynard’s Kitchen Brunch
Wine and dine your mom with a three-course brunch full of decadent bites and desserts.
Where: 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Sunday, May 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost: $55 adults, $20 kids
Fleming’s
Eat a three-course brunch and dinner menu from signature eggs benedict to filet and lobster.
Where: 6360 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m.
Cost: $48-$65
Brunch at Ritz-Carlton
Enjoy appetizers, sushi, seafood, soup, salads, cheese and charcuterie, breakfast and brunch selections including a made-to-order egg and omelet bar, a chef’s carving station presenting Beef Wellington, quiche, fresh fruits and vegetables, sides, scones and a dessert buffet. Reservations required at 572-3401.
Where: Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive.
When: Sunday, May 12, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $90 and $40 for ages 12 and under.
Garden Bistro Tohono Chul Brunch
You will get a chef-attended omelet and egg station, garden station, Park Meyer lemon and ricotta crepes, chef-attended griddle station and desserts.
Where: 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
When: Sunday, May 12, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $51.50 and $17.50 for ages 11 and under.
The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress
Cruise downtown for a tasty treat with your mom. Brunch specials include tamale and eggs, breakfast paella and more.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, May 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $16-$18