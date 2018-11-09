This story was produced for Southern Arizona Urgent Care by #ThisIsTucson. Thank you for supporting the local businesses that support us!
With these cool morning temps, there's no better time to get the kids outside for some exercise.
And, with these fun running events, you won't even have to fight them to go.
They may even race you there. 😉
Thanksgiving Cross Country Classic 5k and 1.5 Mile Fun Run
The whole family will love running through the hilly grass at Reid Park while jumping over hay bales and water holes on Thanksgiving day. There's a 3.1 and 1.5 mile course to choose from. And, people actually wear turkey hats. It's a great way to earn that turkey dinner.
When: Nov. 22, 8-10:30 a.m.
Where: Reid Park, Ramada 10 (Country Club, north of 22nd Street)
Cost: $12-$30
Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run
Go for a run or walk and get a sweet cup of hot chocolate as a reward. There's a timed 5K and an non-timed 1K. You can run or walk either one.
When: Dec. 2, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: $10 for the 1K; $2-$30 for the 5K. Free for children 6-and-under with registered parent.
13th Annual Vail Jingle Trail 5K and Santa's Little Helper
This event will be run (or walked) on a cross country route at Cienega High School in Vail. The first 400 finishers will get a special ornament award and everyone who registers before Dec. 6 gets a long-sleeve shirt. There's also a 1K option.
The Cienega High School choir will get you in the holiday spirit while it sings Christmas carols. Bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive.
When: Dec. 15, 8:45 a.m. for the 1K; 9 a.m. for the 5K. Day-of race registration starts at 8 a.m.
Where: Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Road
Cost: $10-$25
It's time to protect your family from that nasty fall and winter bug. Get a flu shot at Southern Arizona Urgent Care, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week with eight Tucson and Oro Valley locations.