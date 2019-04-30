Local First Arizona is taking their love of all things local on the road.
The monthly block parties will celebrate local businesses all over the Tucson area.
For the first roadshow on Wednesday, May 1, the nonprofit Local First Arizona is partnering with Dedicated A Gluten Free Bakery and Coffee Shop and Unscrewed Theater for an evening of improv, sweet treats and live music — all in the parking lot.
Local First Arizona wants to spotlight local everything, from makers to healthcare options to food and drinks. Participants in May include Pop Cycle, You Sly Dog, Southern Arizona Urgent Care, Tucson Clean and Beautiful and many others. The local band Miss Olivia and The Interlopers will perform.
This roadshow will celebrate the bakery's fifth birthday with cupcakes and a bounce house, among other activities. Future roadshows will have different themes — the next roadshow at 191 Toole will focus more on local artists and music.
"We want to activate these spaces and make them as engaging as possible, one neighborhood at a time," says Michael Peel, the southern Arizona director for Local First Arizona.
And that's why tomorrow's block party is happening in a parking lot on Speedway.
"The intent with placemaking is to connect local businesses and owners with the community at large," Peel says. "So spaces the community might not have been to before are places they want to revisit and return to."
If you go
What: Local First Arizona Roadshow
When: Wednesday, May 1, 4-7 p.m.
Where: The parking lot in front of Unscrewed Theater and Dedicated Bakery, 4500 E. Speedway
Cost: Free
More info: Go here