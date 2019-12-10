Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Gelt out there and celebrate the eight crazy nights

Hanukkah Spectacular

The Kurn Religious School and the Strauss ECE will be singing, dancing, acting, and playing music in celebration of Hanukkah. Everyone from the Torah Tots to the Hebrew School students to the Madrichim will participate.

Where: Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m to noon

Cost: Free

More information here

Hot Chocolate 10K/5K/1K Fun Run (Sponsored)

Start the holidays off right with some exercise... and a treat at the end!

Bring the family to The J on Sunday, Dec. 15 to participate in a 10K, 5K or 1K Run/Walk. The 10K/5K will be a timed run/walk, while the 1K is a non-timed fun event that you can run or walk, starting in the sculpture garden. Every finisher will receive a custom local HF Coors mug.

The event is FREE for kids 6 and under with registered parent (shirt not included, but available for an additional charge). 

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 6:30-10 a.m.

Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. After that, participants can still register race morning starting at 6:30 a.m. at the JCC. Go here for pricing.

More info here or call 520-299-3000 ext. 255 or email sports@tucsonjcc.org

Dreidel Mania

Join a fun dreidel-filled afternoon with the Old Lady Who Swallowed A Dreidel! Kids can play with mini Lego dreidels, magic scratch art dreidels, 3D paper dreidels, CD dreidels, and suncatcher dreidels.

Where: Tucson Hebrew Academy, 3888 E. River Road

When: Dec. 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Hanukkah Dinner and Klezmer Concert

This annual tradition of a Hanukkah dinner starts at 5:30 pm by lighting the Millstone Family Menorah, then dinner with tasty latkes, kosher brisket and sides. There is also a vegetarian option on request.

During dinner, the ZemerZemer Klezmer Band will entertain with light jazz. After dinner, Cantorial Soloist Marjorie Hochberg will host a Hanukkah sing-a-long.

Where: Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 5:45-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Members $30, non-members $35, $9 ages 3-12 and free ages 3 and under

More information here

Hanukkah Candle Lighting

There will be candle lighting, storytime at the PJ Library, crafts and a performance by the Or Chadash Religious School Youth Choir.

Where: Handmaker, 2221 N. Rosemont Blvd.

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 3-4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Hanukkah Party

Munch on latkes with all the trimmings and other Hanukkah goodies. Bring your menorah and three candles for the second night of Hanukkah.

Where: Ruth & Irving Olson Center for Jewish Life, 190 W. McGee, Suite 140

When: Monday, Dec. 23, 5-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

100 Menorah Shabbat Services at Temple Emanu-el with Congregation or Chadash

Celebrate Chanukah and Shabbat with food, stories, prayers and songs. Bring your own Chanukiah (menorah) with seven candles to light up the sixth night of Chanukah with our friends at Temple Emanu-El.

Where: Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road

When: Friday, Dec. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Cost: $5.00 per person ages 14 and up

More information here

Hanukkah Pajamakkah

Celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah! Wear your Hanukkah pajamas and eat a tasty buffet with pancakes, eggs, yogurt, fresh fruit, latkes and Le Caves donuts. After, light the hanukkiah or bring your own. Join in on the dreidel games, sing-a-longs and activities for kids.

Where: Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. Fifth St.

When: Sunday, Dec. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $6.13 per person (all ages) with paid RSVP thru Dec. 23; $13 after and at the door

More information here

Local Shopping

Rustic Candle Store 

Shop colorful menorahs, Hanukkah candles, and other accessories to complete your holiday this season. 

Where: Rustic Candle Shop, 324 N. Fourth Ave.

When:

Sundays, noon to 6 p.m. 

Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary

More information here

Philabaum Glass Gallery

Shop around for unique glass sculptures, menorahs, jewelry, wall art and more at the gallery. 

Where: Philabaum Glass Gallery, 711 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary

More information here

Sonoran Glass School 

The shop has some menorahs for sale! Each piece is unique and custom made. 

Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.

When: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary

More information here

