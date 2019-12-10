Gelt out there and celebrate the eight crazy nights
Hanukkah Spectacular
The Kurn Religious School and the Strauss ECE will be singing, dancing, acting, and playing music in celebration of Hanukkah. Everyone from the Torah Tots to the Hebrew School students to the Madrichim will participate.
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m to noon
Cost: Free
Hot Chocolate 10K/5K/1K Fun Run (Sponsored)
Start the holidays off right with some exercise... and a treat at the end!
Bring the family to The J on Sunday, Dec. 15 to participate in a 10K, 5K or 1K Run/Walk. The 10K/5K will be a timed run/walk, while the 1K is a non-timed fun event that you can run or walk, starting in the sculpture garden. Every finisher will receive a custom local HF Coors mug.
The event is FREE for kids 6 and under with registered parent (shirt not included, but available for an additional charge).
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 6:30-10 a.m.
Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. After that, participants can still register race morning starting at 6:30 a.m. at the JCC. Go here for pricing.
More info here or call 520-299-3000 ext. 255 or email sports@tucsonjcc.org
Dreidel Mania
Join a fun dreidel-filled afternoon with the Old Lady Who Swallowed A Dreidel! Kids can play with mini Lego dreidels, magic scratch art dreidels, 3D paper dreidels, CD dreidels, and suncatcher dreidels.
Where: Tucson Hebrew Academy, 3888 E. River Road
When: Dec. 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hanukkah Dinner and Klezmer Concert
This annual tradition of a Hanukkah dinner starts at 5:30 pm by lighting the Millstone Family Menorah, then dinner with tasty latkes, kosher brisket and sides. There is also a vegetarian option on request.
During dinner, the ZemerZemer Klezmer Band will entertain with light jazz. After dinner, Cantorial Soloist Marjorie Hochberg will host a Hanukkah sing-a-long.
When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 5:45-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Members $30, non-members $35, $9 ages 3-12 and free ages 3 and under
Hanukkah Candle Lighting
There will be candle lighting, storytime at the PJ Library, crafts and a performance by the Or Chadash Religious School Youth Choir.
Where: Handmaker, 2221 N. Rosemont Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 3-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hanukkah Party
Munch on latkes with all the trimmings and other Hanukkah goodies. Bring your menorah and three candles for the second night of Hanukkah.
Where: Ruth & Irving Olson Center for Jewish Life, 190 W. McGee, Suite 140
When: Monday, Dec. 23, 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
100 Menorah Shabbat Services at Temple Emanu-el with Congregation or Chadash
Celebrate Chanukah and Shabbat with food, stories, prayers and songs. Bring your own Chanukiah (menorah) with seven candles to light up the sixth night of Chanukah with our friends at Temple Emanu-El.
When: Friday, Dec. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $5.00 per person ages 14 and up
Hanukkah Pajamakkah
Celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah! Wear your Hanukkah pajamas and eat a tasty buffet with pancakes, eggs, yogurt, fresh fruit, latkes and Le Caves donuts. After, light the hanukkiah or bring your own. Join in on the dreidel games, sing-a-longs and activities for kids.
Where: Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. Fifth St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $6.13 per person (all ages) with paid RSVP thru Dec. 23; $13 after and at the door
Local Shopping
Rustic Candle Store
Shop colorful menorahs, Hanukkah candles, and other accessories to complete your holiday this season.
Where: Rustic Candle Shop, 324 N. Fourth Ave.
When:
Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Prices vary
Philabaum Glass Gallery
Shop around for unique glass sculptures, menorahs, jewelry, wall art and more at the gallery.
Where: Philabaum Glass Gallery, 711 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Prices vary
Sonoran Glass School
The shop has some menorahs for sale! Each piece is unique and custom made.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
When: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Prices vary