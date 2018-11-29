Latkes and Vodkas
Enjoy a variety of full-size martinis and a brisket dinner with latkes, toppings, salad and dessert.
Where: Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. Fifth St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Members are $41, guests $45.
14th Annual Grand Menorah Lighting on the Mall
Visit the public menorah lighting at the UA Mall to start your eight crazy nights. There will also be hot latkes, menorah kits and Chanukah songs.
Where: Old Main, 1200 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring some money for goodies.
Let It Glow: A Hanukkah Celebration
Have some family fun at Barnes & Noble. Enjoy free Hanukkah goodies, story time, gelt, dreidels and make your own glow-stick menorah.
Where: Barnes & Noble, 5130 E. Broadway
When: Sunday Dec. 2, 3:30-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run
Celebrate the winter holiday by joining the first Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run/Walk. This is a non-timed event that you can run or walk, starting in the JCC sculpture garden. Click here to register.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: $15-$20, free for kiddos 6 and under.
Click here more information about the event.
Happy Hanukkah at Our Play Place
Families will enjoy a story, craft and traditional Hanukkah treats.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Friday, December 7, 2018, 4:30-6 p.m.
Cost: $11, click here to reserve your spot.
Chabad Oro Valley Giant Menorah Lighting
Go to an amazing gelt drop with Oro Valley Fire Department. Watch the firefighters scatter chocolate coins from atop their ladder, then enjoy music, hot latkes, fresh doughnuts, free photo booth and a giant nine-foot menorah lighting.
Where: Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hanukkah and the Chocolate Factory
Eat a “scrumdiddlyumptious” buffet with “oompa loompa” latkes to celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah. There will be other festivities, like chocolate gelt with golden tickets hidden inside, a chocolate fountain with sufganiyot, non-alcoholic “fizzy lifting” drinks, dreidel games, kids activity stations and lighting of the hanukkiah (bring your own if you’d like).
Throughout the evening, we’ll show Hanukkah YouTube videos and Cantorial Soloist Nichole Chorny will lead a singalong.
Where: Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. Fifth St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $6.13 per person (all ages) with paid RSVP thru Dec. 3; $13 after and at the door.