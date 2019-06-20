"A" Mountain Fireworks
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2015

Boom, crackle and POP! Watch the sky light up with the glitter of fireworks. Here is a list to help you plan it all out.

TUCSON

Fireworks on "A" Mountain

Enjoy the firework show at the annual "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

When: Thursday, July 4, 7-10 p.m.

4th Annual Diamonds in the Sky Celebration

See some baseball, listen to live music, see the fireworks, win door prizes, $1 hot dogs and plenty of activities for kids and much more. The 30-minute fireworks show begins after the game.

Get your general admission tickets from the Kino Administrative Offices at 2500 E. Ajo Way or the Guest Services window inside the stadium. Tickets available June 10 at Cactus Bowl, Pizza Hut restaurants and Food City stores. Free parking if you buy tickets before July 4, $2 parking at the door.

When: Thursday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: $4 per person, ages 5 and under are free.

More information here.

Fourth of July Party at Sonoran Glass

Celebrate Independence Day with a BBQ, glass demos, workshops, water balloon fights and a view of the fireworks on "A" Mountain.

BBQ is 6-9 p.m. Food is $12 and admission is $5 at the door. When you pre-order online before June 29 you get both admission and food for only $15 per plate. The balloon fight starts at 6 p.m. with soda and cookies for the kiddies inside the shop. See a live demo at 7:30 p.m. and don't forget the glass workshops that range from $15-$25.

When: Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.

Cost: $5 admission for adults, kids under 12 are free. Workshops and BBQ are an additional cost.  

More information here.

Fourth of July at Hotel McCoy

Enjoy the fireworks poolside at the McCoy. You can book a room or not, but parking is for hotel guests only. So, have you Uber and Lyft apps ready! If you book a room, each reservation includes your choice of a bottle of wine or a craft beer and free breakfast in the morning.

When: Thursday, July 4, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free or to book a room call 844-782-9622

More information here

Food in the Streets, Lights in the Sky

Beat the crowd and watch the fireworks at the MSA Annex. You will get a perfect view of "A" mountain fireworks, live music in the courtyard and food trucks set up along Avenida Del Convento. 

When: Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free

More information here

ORO VALLEY 

Oro Valley July 4 Celebration

Your kids and your wallet are going to love this. This free event at James D. Kriegh Park features a beer garden and plenty of activities for kids, like face painting, jumping castles, bubble balls, obstacle courses and more. Adults can enjoy live music and domestic/craft beer and wine. If you get hungry, buy from any of the 20 plus food trucks on site. The fireworks start at approximately 9 p.m. and are right over the park.

When: Thursday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m. 

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Event is free and open to the public.

More information here

Swimming at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center

Stay cool on the July 4 with a splash pad and waterslide at a discounted price. There will be games and prizes for the children.

When: Thursday, July 4, 5-8:30 p.m.

Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: $1 for children and $3 for adults. Resident or non-resident welcome. 

More information here

MARANA

Star Spangled Spectacular

The Star Spangled Spectacular is a can't-miss. There will be live music, food trucks, inflatables, a beer garden for the adults and some awesome fireworks. The fireworks show starts at approximately 9 p.m.

When: Thursday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.

Cost: Event is free and open to the public. Clear bag rule applies for this event with the exception of diaper bags. All bags subject to a check before entering the park.

More information here

SAHUARITA

Red, White and Boom

Enjoy a performance by the Rhythm Edition Band, face painters, bouncers, walking performers, a ferris wheel, rock wall and 10 food trucks. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

When: Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Cost: Event is free and open to the public.

More information here

Whatever Floats Your Boat Competition

Whatever Floats Your Boat is a competition where participants bring their homemade boat or raft and race it on the lake. Does your boat have what it takes? Races start at 6:30 p.m. 

When: Thursday, July 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Cost: Event and boat registration is free. Register here.

More information here

SIERRA VISTA

Fourth of July Celebration

Visit Sierra Vista for the a full day of July 4 festivities. Enjoy fireworks, music, chili cook-off, arts and craft vendors and more. Watch the Pets & People Promenade at Ramada No. 3 at Veterans Memorial Park from 7-9 a.m. 

When: Thursday, July 4, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Veteran's Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. 

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

