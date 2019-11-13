Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies and glittering trinkets.
Shop through December in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana with this incredible listing.
Tucson Oddities Market
Shop with vendors and artisans of the strange and unusual during this three-day shopping event. Local food trucks will be on site all weekend dishing out tasty treats. Learn more about When + Where here.
Where: When + Where Market Space, 4441 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $5 cash at door or purchase tickets online.
Christkindlmarket
Visit Steam Pump Ranch and experience the holidays in the German tradition of the Pusch family. The ranch house will be decorated and tours will be given. Stop by our market for unique ornaments and holiday decor that you won't find anywhere else.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
VintagePalooza
Shop a wide variety of vintage vendors while listening live music. While you're there, stop by the Buffalo Trading Post for vintage clothing, jewelry, housewares and more.
Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop
Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival
Find a wide variety of sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 14-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea
Wander a market filled with vendors selling locally-grown farm produce, handcrafted jewelry and artwork.
Where: Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring your bags for shopping
Artisan Food and Craft Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Boss Women Unite Fall Market
There will be shopping with local boss vendors, music, raffles, prizes, photo booths, jumping castle and more.
Where: YWCA Southern Arizona France McClelland Community Center, 525 N. Bonita Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Museum of Art Holiday Art Market
The Holiday Art Market brings together more than 100 artisans selling handmade and one-of-a-kind items. Browse original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items while enjoying Tucson’s perfect autumn weather. Holiday drinks and food trucks add to the street festival atmosphere.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping.
Winter Wonderland Arts and Crafts Fair
Browse and shop with 100 artists, crafters and food. After you shop, visit the jumping castle, obstacle course, train ride, face painting, balloon artist and other activities.
Where: Grand Luxe Hotel & Resort, 1365 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
When + Where Co. Pop-up Flea Market
The warehouse will be filled with vendors selling vintage and some handmade just in time for holiday shopping.
Where: 4441 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Cultivate Tucson: Holiday Pop-Up Market
Shop local and meet Tucson’s independent designers, makers and shops in the heart of downtown Tucson. The market will have local goods, plants, flowers, food, coffee and music.
Where: 1 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in Reid Park
This event has been held for more than three decades, attracting more than 130 vendors from all over the Southwest. Visit and shop with artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers, and more.
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on speciality cocktails, listening to tunes and brunching at the Mercado District.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Black Friday on Historic Fourth Avenue
Start your black friday in downtown Tucson this season. Shop holiday treasures created by 140 local businesses.
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. Ninth St.
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
O'odham Made It' Market
Fill your shopping bag with handmade art, clothing, jewelry and decor while listening to live Waila music. This shopping event will also have kid activities, a bounce house and more.
Where: San Xavier Co-Op Farm, 8100 Oidak Wog
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Made in Tucson Market
The Made in Tucson Market supports the Tucson artist community by creating a space for folks to meet local artists. Learn their processes, and browse trough their unique treasures.
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
MOCA $1 Clothing Sale
Shop a selection of men’s and women’s clothing for only $1 a piece. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the MOCA Museum.
Where: 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday Art Festival
Shop a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors for unique, local gifts and rock out to live bluegrass music by Cadillac Mountain. When you're done shopping, grab lunch at Coyote Pause Cafe.
Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and food
Winter Open House at the Sonoran Glass School
Shop for handmade glass art jewelry, housewares, ornaments, platters, sculptures, and decor. You can also make your own glass art, ornaments, snowflakes and more. Don't miss the free narrated glass blowing demo at 2 p.m.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money if you want to shop or blow your own glass sculpture ($10-$45).
2nd Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road (Lowes parking lot)
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, collecting usable donations for Cherished Tails & HOPE Animal Shelter
Mata Ortiz Trunk Show
Mata Ortiz recreates Mogollon pottery found in and around the archaeological site of Casas Grandes. Come see the amazing Mata Ortiz pottery, and make your holiday purchases easy.
Where: Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Gather A Vintage Market
Enjoy this four-day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. Saint Marys Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 12-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Locally Made Tucson Flea
Dig through vintage, collectables and trinkets to complete you holiday shopping list at The Tucson Flea.
Where: The Tucson Flea, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring your shopping bags
50th Annual Winter Street Fair on Historic Fourth Avenue
This 50-year-old, family-friendly fair hosts artists from around the world, decadent food, local entertainment.
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. Ninth St.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
RAD Marketplace Winter Market
Visit an amazing lineup of local vendors selling a variety of handmade artisan goods, vintage, and more. Plus live music, DJs, food trucks and local neighborhood participation in the heart of Tucson's historic Warehouse Arts District.
Where: 439 N. 6th Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend