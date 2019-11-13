Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies and glittering trinkets.

Shop through December in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana with this incredible listing. 

Tucson Oddities Market

Shop with vendors and artisans of the strange and unusual during this three-day shopping event. Local food trucks will be on site all weekend dishing out tasty treats. Learn more about When + Where here.

Where: When + Where Market Space, 4441 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $5 cash at door or purchase tickets online.

More information here

Christkindlmarket

Visit Steam Pump Ranch and experience the holidays in the German tradition of the Pusch family. The ranch house will be decorated and tours will be given. Stop by our market for unique ornaments and holiday decor that you won't find anywhere else.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping. 

More information here

VintagePalooza

Shop a wide variety of vintage vendors while listening live music. While you're there, stop by the Buffalo Trading Post for vintage clothing, jewelry, housewares and more.

Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop

More information here

Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival

Find a wide variety of sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits.

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

When:  Friday-Sunday, Nov. 14-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking

More information here

Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea

Wander a market filled with vendors selling locally-grown farm produce, handcrafted jewelry and artwork.

Where: Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea, 6780 N. Sandario Road

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring your bags for shopping

More information here

Artisan Food and Craft Fair

Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. 

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping. 

More information here.  

Boss Women Unite Fall Market

There will be shopping with local boss vendors, music, raffles, prizes, photo booths, jumping castle and more. 

Where: YWCA Southern Arizona France McClelland Community Center, 525 N. Bonita Ave.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Tucson Museum of Art Holiday Art Market

The Holiday Art Market brings together more than 100 artisans selling handmade and one-of-a-kind items. Browse original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items while enjoying Tucson’s perfect autumn weather. Holiday drinks and food trucks add to the street festival atmosphere.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. 

When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping. 

More information here

Winter Wonderland Arts and Crafts Fair

Browse and shop with 100 artists, crafters and food. After you shop, visit the  jumping castle, obstacle course, train ride, face painting, balloon artist and other activities. 

Where: Grand Luxe Hotel & Resort, 1365 W. Grant Road

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

When + Where Co. Pop-up Flea Market

The warehouse will be filled with vendors selling vintage and some handmade just in time for holiday shopping.  

Where: 4441 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

More information here

Cultivate Tucson: Holiday Pop-Up Market

Shop local and meet Tucson’s independent designers, makers and shops in the heart of downtown Tucson. The market will have local goods, plants, flowers, food, coffee and music.

Where: 1 E. Toole Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

More information here

Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in Reid Park

This event has been held for more than three decades, attracting more than 130 vendors from all over the Southwest. Visit and shop with artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers, and more. 

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping

More information here

Mercado Flea

Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on speciality cocktails, listening to tunes and brunching at the Mercado District.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

Black Friday on Historic Fourth Avenue

Start your black friday in downtown Tucson this season. Shop holiday treasures created by 140 local businesses. 

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. Ninth St.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

O'odham Made It' Market

Fill your shopping bag with handmade art, clothing, jewelry and decor while listening to live Waila music. This shopping event will also have kid activities, a bounce house and more.

Where: San Xavier Co-Op Farm, 8100 Oidak Wog

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to  2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

Made in Tucson Market

The Made in Tucson Market supports the Tucson artist community by creating a space for folks to meet local artists. Learn their processes, and browse trough their unique treasures.

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

MOCA $1 Clothing Sale

Shop a selection of men’s and women’s clothing for only $1 a piece. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the MOCA Museum. 

Where: 265 S. Church Ave.

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

Holiday Art Festival

Shop a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors for unique, local gifts and rock out to live bluegrass music by Cadillac Mountain. When you're done shopping, grab lunch at Coyote Pause Cafe.

Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and food 

More information here

Winter Open House at the Sonoran Glass School

Shop for handmade glass art jewelry, housewares, ornaments, platters, sculptures, and decor. You can also make your own glass art, ornaments, snowflakes and more. Don't miss the free narrated glass blowing demo at 2 p.m. 

Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money if you want to shop or blow your own glass sculpture ($10-$45). 

More information here

2nd Sunday Vintage Market

Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this market. 

Where: 4075 W. Ina Road (Lowes parking lot)

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, collecting usable donations for Cherished Tails & HOPE Animal Shelter

More information here

Mata Ortiz Trunk Show

Mata Ortiz recreates Mogollon pottery found in and around the archaeological site of Casas Grandes. Come see the amazing Mata Ortiz pottery, and make your holiday purchases easy. 

Where: Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here.

Gather A Vintage Market

Enjoy this four-day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. Saint Marys Road

When: Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 12-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

Locally Made Tucson Flea

Dig through vintage, collectables and trinkets to complete you holiday shopping list at The Tucson Flea.  

Where: The Tucson Flea, 236 S. Scott Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring your shopping bags

More information here. 

50th Annual Winter Street Fair on Historic Fourth Avenue

This 50-year-old, family-friendly fair hosts artists from around the world, decadent food, local entertainment.

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. Ninth St.

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

RAD Marketplace Winter Market

Visit an amazing lineup of local vendors selling a variety of handmade artisan goods, vintage, and more. Plus live music, DJs, food trucks and local neighborhood participation in the heart of Tucson's historic Warehouse Arts District.

Where: 439 N. 6th Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here

Tags