April is full of fun events for Tucson's animal lovers.
From a mega-adoption fair to Easter photos and everything in between, there's something for everyone.
Adopt Love, Adopt Local
Are you looking for a little fur-buddy to add to your family, but having trouble finding the right fit? Visit a one-day mega-adoption fair that helps hundreds of homeless pets find loving homes every year. You can visit with dozens of local animal rescues like Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary, Dane Haven, RAD Rescue, Pima Paws for Life, Hope Animal Shelter, Southern Arizona Greyhound Rescue, Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue, Hard Luck Hounds, PACC and more. You will get to meet available pets of all breeds, ages and backgrounds. No Kill Pima County will also be at the event providing community resource information for pet owners, volunteers and fosters. And for some knick-knack fun, Dogs-N-Donuts and Make a Difference Crafts will also be there to pamper you and your fur-buddy.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend and free parking.
Spring and Easter Photoshoot
They will have backdrops, decor and props. You can choose either or both! Every photo will be edited and emailed directly to you.
Where: The Dog Spot, 5001 E. 29th St.
When: Sunday, April 14, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $15
Tucson Sugar Skulls game benefiting homeless pets
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is teaming up with the Tucson Sugar Skulls to bring you this special event. The players won't be the only ones chasing the balls at this game. With a $5 doggie ticket (available only at the TCC box office) you can bring your leashed and well-behaved pup to the Sugar Skulls game with you. The event will have adoptable dogs, in-game contest, shopping, raffle tickets and more.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, April 14, 1-6 p.m.
Cost: $17-$99, get your tickets here.
Doggie Shorts: A Furry Film Festival
Doggie Shorts is a selection of 10 second to 10 minute short films and videos from across the globe. You will see anything from documentaries to the quirky and funny at this furry festival.
Where: The Loft Cinema 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $20, get your tickets here.
Earth Day $1 Sale Day Benefiting HSUS’ Animal Rescue Team!
Shop a selection of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories for just $1. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of The United States and their efforts to rescue animals from natural disasters and abusive conditions.
Where: Buffalo Exchange, 2001 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, $1 items are cash only.
$10 Microchips Event
Cats and dogs invited to get chipped at the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. No appointment necessary. Fur friends must be on a leash or in a carrier. No Kill Pima County highly recommends puppies not go to public places until they have completed their full series of puppy shots.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Saturday, April 20, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: $10
More information here or call NKPC at 520-477-7401.
The Cat's Pajama Party: A Fundraiser for Tucson CARES
Enjoy a delicious vegan breakfast bar filled with sweet and savory goodies. Stick around and you can participate in the raffle and listen to some music. This is a family and dog friendly event and you get to wear your favorite pajamas too. Proceeds from food and raffles benefit Tucson C.A.R.E.S.
Where: Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave.
When: Saturday, April 27, 7-10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for food and raffles.
Tucson area Dog Parks 🌳
Christopher Columbus Park
This park is well lit and features a fido fountain, open area and a shaded ramada.
Where: 4600 N. Silverbell Road
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Closed Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance.
Gene C. Reid Park: Miko’s Corner Playground
The park has lights, three double entry gates, divided two-acre site for large and small dogs, dog-friendly potable water fountains and a ramada with tables.
Where: Country Club and 22nd Street: Use Picnic Place or Concert Place entrances off Country Club
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Closed Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to noon for maintenance.
Jacobs Park
This is a small area located on the west side of Jacobs Park accessible by car from W. Kleindale Road.
Where: 1195 W. Kleindale Road
Hours: Dawn to dusk, hours vary.
Closed Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance.
Morris K. Udall Park
It has a large turf area with trash cans, seating area and water for pups. There are well-lit fenced areas for small and large dogs.
Where: 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information here.
Palo Verde Park
The park has well-lit fenced areas for small and large dogs, picnic tables, trash cans, double entry gates for each side, dog-friendly drinking fountains and scooper dispensers.
Where: 425 S. Mann Ave.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Purple Heart Park
There are separate areas for large and small dogs. The site is fenced with a concrete inner walking path, dog-friendly drinking fountains, benches, trees and solar lights.
Where: 9820 E. Rees Loop
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
North Sixth Avenue Dog Park
Ramada, tables, wash area, double entry gate.
Where: 2075 N. Sixth Ave.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Closed Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance.
Brandi Fenton Memorial Park
The park has drinking fountain, restrooms, shade and ramadas. There is no smoking allowed in the dog park.
Where: 3482 E. River Road (Located in the east part of the park, easily accessible from Dodge Boulevard)
Hours: Dawn to 10 p.m.