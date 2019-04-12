April is full of fun events for Tucson's animal lovers. 

From a mega-adoption fair to Easter photos and everything in between, there's something for everyone. 

Adopt Love, Adopt Local

Are you looking for a little fur-buddy to add to your family, but having trouble finding the right fit? Visit a one-day mega-adoption fair that helps hundreds of homeless pets find loving homes every year.  You can visit with dozens of local animal rescues like Cherished Tails Senior SanctuaryDane Haven, RAD Rescue, Pima Paws for Life, Hope Animal Shelter, Southern Arizona Greyhound Rescue, Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, Southern Arizona Golden Retriever RescueHard Luck HoundsPACC and more. You will get to meet available pets of all breeds, ages and backgrounds. No Kill Pima County will also be at the event providing community resource information for pet owners, volunteers and fosters.  And for some knick-knack fun, Dogs-N-Donuts and Make a Difference Crafts will also be there to pamper you and your fur-buddy.

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

When: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend and free parking. 

More information here

Spring and Easter Photoshoot

They will have backdrops, decor and props. You can choose either or both! Every photo will be edited and emailed directly to you.

WhereThe Dog Spot, 5001 E. 29th St.

When: Sunday, April 14, 2-5 p.m.

Cost: $15

More information here

Tucson Sugar Skulls game benefiting homeless pets

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is teaming up with the Tucson Sugar Skulls to bring you this special event. The players won't  be the only ones chasing the balls at this game. With a $5 doggie ticket (available only at the TCC box office) you can bring your leashed and well-behaved pup to the Sugar Skulls game with you. The event will have adoptable dogs, in-game contest, shopping, raffle tickets and more. 

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Sunday, April 14, 1-6 p.m.

Cost: $17-$99, get your tickets here

More information here

Doggie Shorts: A Furry Film Festival

Doggie Shorts is a selection of 10 second to 10 minute short films and videos from across the globe. You will see anything from documentaries to the quirky and funny at this furry festival. 

Where: The Loft Cinema 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, April 20, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $20, get your tickets here.

More information here

Earth Day $1 Sale Day Benefiting HSUS’ Animal Rescue Team!

Shop a selection of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories for just $1. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of The United States and their efforts to rescue animals from natural disasters and abusive conditions. 

Where: Buffalo Exchange, 2001 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, $1 items are cash only.

More information here

$10 Microchips Event

Cats and dogs invited to get chipped at the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. No appointment necessary. Fur friends must be on a leash or in a carrier. No Kill Pima County highly recommends puppies not go to public places until they have completed their full series of puppy shots. 

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

When: Saturday, April 20, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: $10

More information here or call NKPC at 520-477-7401. 

The Cat's Pajama Party: A Fundraiser for Tucson CARES

Enjoy a delicious vegan breakfast bar filled with sweet and savory goodies. Stick around and you can participate in the raffle and listen to some music. This is a family and dog friendly event and you get to wear your favorite pajamas too. Proceeds from food and raffles benefit Tucson C.A.R.E.S.

Where: Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave.

When: Saturday, April 27, 7-10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for food and raffles. 

More information here

Tucson area Dog Parks 🌳

Christopher Columbus Park

This park is well lit and features a fido fountain, open area and a shaded ramada.

Where: 4600 N. Silverbell Road

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance.

More information here.

Gene C. Reid Park: Miko’s Corner Playground

The park has lights, three double entry gates, divided two-acre site for large and small dogs, dog-friendly potable water fountains and a ramada with tables.

Where: Country Club and 22nd Street: Use Picnic Place or Concert Place entrances off Country Club

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to noon for maintenance.

More information here

Jacobs Park

This is a small area located on the west side of Jacobs Park accessible by car from W. Kleindale Road.

Where: 1195 W. Kleindale Road

Hours: Dawn to dusk, hours vary. 

Closed Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance.

More information here

Morris K. Udall Park

It has a large turf area with trash cans, seating area and water for pups. There are well-lit fenced areas for small and large dogs.

Where: 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 For more information here

Palo Verde Park

The park has well-lit fenced areas for small and large dogs, picnic tables, trash cans, double entry gates for each side, dog-friendly drinking fountains and scooper dispensers.

Where: 425 S. Mann Ave.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

More information here

Purple Heart Park

There are separate areas for large and small dogs. The site is fenced with a concrete inner walking path, dog-friendly drinking fountains, benches, trees and solar lights.

Where: 9820 E. Rees Loop

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More information here

North Sixth Avenue Dog Park

Ramada, tables, wash area, double entry gate.

Where: 2075 N. Sixth Ave.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Closed Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance.

More information here

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

The park has drinking fountain, restrooms, shade and ramadas. There is no smoking allowed in the dog park.

Where: 3482 E. River Road (Located in the east part of the park, easily accessible from Dodge Boulevard)

Hours: Dawn to 10 p.m.

More information here

