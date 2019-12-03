Choo, choo! Bring the magic of trains to your friends and family for the holidays. There are big trains, small trains, even trains with lights. Plus, don't miss the Polar Express themed activities too!
Marana Christmas Express
Enjoy a 20-minute train ride through amazing Christmas light displays, let the kids bounce on jumping pillows, visit the petting zoo, take pictures with Santa andlisten to Christmas stories while sipping hot chocolate.
Where: Marana Christmas Express, 14901 N. Wentz Road
When: Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 6-22; Monday, Dec. 23, 5-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person at the gate; kids under 34" are free
Polar Express Night at the train museum
The movie will start as the sun goes down. The museum will be open, and all trains will be running, including the free ride-on train circling the museum and visiting a wonderland of its own! We’ll have free hot chocolate, and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be on hand to hear holiday wish lists. And there’ll be lots of other activities for families to enjoy.
Where: Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Storytime and Activities Featuring The Polar Express at Barnes & Noble
Come in your PJs and join us for a magical evening as we host the annual storytime of the beloved holiday favorite, The Polar Express. Don't forget the hot chocolate and cookies!
Where: Barnes and Noble, 5130 E. Broadway and 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Friday Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Lights
Step into a magical winter wonderland of lights with over 250,000 spectacular dancing LED lights. Begin your enchanted journey and tour more than 100 individual sets in unique themed sections. Find a Christmas village and Santa's Workshop where you can get your photo with Santa. Also enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, winter wonderland inflatables, a kiddie train and more.
Where: 1102 W. Grant Road
When: Starting Friday, Dec. 6
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 5-10 p.m.
Mondays-Thursdays, 6-9 pm
Cost: $7 per person and $5 ages 4 and under Monday through Thursday. $10 per person and $5 ages 5 and under Friday through Sunday.
The Polar Express at the Fox
Meet the train conductor at the door and get your ticket punched, plus there will be special guest appearances by Santa, and Kit! Get your face painted in the lobby and don't miss the coloring station and story-time in the downstairs lounge before the movie.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Monday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7
Holiday Express with Santa at the Maynard's train museum
Get a chance to talk and take a photo with Santa in front of the 1673 Locomotive. Enjoy holiday music, write a letter to Santa, see the museum’s bilingual exhibits and live action model trains, listen to the storytelling of the Polar Express, climb into 1673, and check out the arts and crafts show.
Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Cowboy Christmas at Trail Dust Town
Enjoy a holiday train, pictures with Santa, holiday carolers, story time, Casa de los Niños donation drive, Christmas stunt show, drinks and snacks, amusement rides, and lots of holiday fun.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: $15 wristband gets you unlimited amusement rides (ferris wheel, carousel, and special holiday train ride), a ticket to one showing of the Christmas Stunt Show, and a visit with Santa including a 4 x 6 print.