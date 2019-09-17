This list has local runs, walks and fun events for everyone. You can maintain your goals or create new ones! Plus, everyone loves swag — check out the "swag skinny" on some of these events.
TEP Catalina State Park 5 and 10 mile trail race and 5K road run
Your race starts and ends at the park trailhead and follows the trails of the park, including the 48-stair climb. The 10.6 miler is two loops of the 5.3 mile course. Your 5K runs on the fast and flat paved park roads. Medals will be awarded for all events, plus a free Mexican breakfast.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event medals for all events, custom running hat and free race photos
Where: Catalina State Park
When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 6:15-10 a.m.
Cost: $32-$52, register here
Thin Mint Sprint
Join the Girls Scouts annual family-friendly fun run, where every racer gets a tasty cookie. The event features a 5K sprint, 1-mile do-si-do dash, and 100-meter trefoil trot. The Trefoil Trot race is an untimed free race for children ages 5 and under.
🏅 Swag skinny: Youth runners will receive a patch and all racers will receive a Girl Scout cookie at the finish line.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 7:30-9 a.m.
Cost: $25-$35, register here.
Boneyard Run 5K/10K
This unique event allows participants to compete in a 10K run or a 5K run/walk through the world's largest aircraft storage and preservation facility and gives the general public an opportunity to see the Boneyard's vast national treasures!
🏅Swag skinny: Free t-shirt
Where: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Aircraft Boneyard, S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: $35-$45, register here
Tucson Concussion Run
This event will feature a 5K and 10K run along with a 1-mile fun walk. Participants will get a pre-race and post-race brunch. Your registration benefits the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona to increase their outreach, education, and programs in Southern Arizona for survivors of all types of brain injury; caregivers; and professionals.
The race will be accessible for wheelchairs, strollers and wagons. Leashed pets welcome. No roller blades, skateboards or motorized devices are allowed on the run or walk courses.
🏅Swag skinny: Custom event medal, dri-fit tech t-shirt
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-11 a.m.
Cost: $30-$50, register here
Monster Mash Not-Another-5K
Time for the monsters under the bed to come out and play. Join a Halloween-themed running event with activities. The Monster Mash will have seven stations for runners to complete and kids get dressed up in their costumes for a free run.
A halloween movie (kid-friendly) will be streamed near the start/finish line, and Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will provide haunted hayrides, as well as a mini halloween festival that includes jumping castles and games.
🏅Swag skinny: Glow-in-the-dark finisher's medal and free BBQ at the finish.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $25, kids are free, register here.
Tucson Zombie Mud Run
Ahh! Run for your life! Join a 5K on the muddiest, scariest and most exciting mud run ever. Participants will have to dodge zombies, complete muddy obstacles, and walk/run or crawl their way to the finish line.
🏅 Swag skinny: Shirts are available for purchase
Where: Terror in the Corn, 17000 W. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m.
Cost: $20-$40(group prices available). Register here
Tucson Wicked Half Marathon, 10K, 5K & Spooky Sprint
This event is fun for the whole family and we guarantee a wicked good time. The Spooky Sprint will be an untimed half mile kids run. All kids who register will receive a trick or treat bag at check in and will be able to trick or treat along the course from our volunteers. All participants will get a pre-race and post-race brunch. Costumes are highly encouraged!
🏅 Swag skinny: Event finisher's medal and dri-fit tech shirt
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75, register here
TMC A-Mountain Half Marathon
Don't miss one of the most popular half-marathon with three events to choose from and live music, vendors, kid activities, jumping castle, food trucks, breakfast after-party, and more.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event race shirt for first 1,500 registrants, coaster medallion to finishers in the 5K and half-marathon
Where: Pioneer Building, 100 N. Stone Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $35-$80, register here
TMC Veterans Day Half Marathon and Fleet Feet 5K
Your half marathon will start and finish at Old Tucson (Kinney Road). The half marathon will only be open to runners and walkers. Walkers will be accepted in the 5K, but not the half. There will even be a stroller division! All participants are welcome to join the post-race Mexican breakfast, doughnuts and coffee.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event finisher’s medal and a long-sleeve tech shirt
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 7:15-10:45 a.m.
Cost: $36-$77, register here
Turkey Trot, 5K, 10K and Fun Run
Jog into fall and find your inner gobbler at the turkey trot. The trot is fun for all, whether you' re looking to burn off some calories before the holidays or just have fun with friends and family. The trot will take you along the Santa Cruz River. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome to trot too.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event shirt to the first 200 registrants
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20-$25, register here
Thanksgiving Cross Country Classic 5K and 1.5 Mile
Work up an appetite on Thanksgiving morning with a European-style cross country course complete with hay-bales and water-jumps. The 5K has separate races for men and women and the 1.5 mile fun run is co-ed too.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event shirt
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 8 a.m.
Cost: $14-$23, register here
Tucson Marathon, Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay
Give your legs a break and enjoy some of these downhill courses. The course winds through the desert on paved roads and finishes at the Golder Ranch Fire Station on Golder Ranch Road in the Town of Catalina. You’ll drop 2,200 feet in elevation as you run the course along the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range.
🏅 Swag skinny: TBD
Where: Course information here
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $99-$114, register here
Tucson Run Run Rudolph
Help Rudolph and the gang get ready for Santa and the big night with a 1/2 marathon, 1/4 marathon, 5K and kids dash. Runners and walkers can enjoy a pre-race and post-race brunch. Strollers and leashed pets are welcome at the event.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event medal and a dri-fit tech shirt
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$70, register here
Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 10K/5K/1K Fun Run
Celebrate the winter holiday by joining the a Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 10K/5K/1K Fun Run/Walk. This is a non-timed event that you can run or walk, starting in the JCC sculpture garden. Event is free for kids ages 6 and under with registered parent.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event shirt and hot chocolate mug (pre-register by Nov. 20)
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, December 15, 6:30-10 a.m.
Cost: $10-$45, register here