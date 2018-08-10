Whether your goal is to collect every local race t-shirt or to do an entire 5K without walking, this list of local runs, walks and fun fitness events has something for everyone. This is an evolving list with more to come!
33rd Annual Vigilante 5K, 10K Run in Tombstone
Visit Tombstone for a run and to check out the Doc Holliday event (additional cost). Remember to bring a change of clothes to get dressed up in your festive Tombstone outfit to see Dennis Quaid and Val Kilmar.
Where: Tucson Historic District, 395 W. Allen St., Tombstone
When: Sunday, Aug. 12, 6 a.m.
Cost: $10-$20, registration ends Saturday, August 11.
TriZona Super Sprint Triathlon
Challenge yourself with a triathlon — swimming, biking and running. Work with team members to complete the activities to win the prize at the finish line. Packet Pickup will be on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 4-8 p.m. on the patio just outside the pool at Starr Pass Resort.
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 6 a.m. to noon
Cost: $30-$175, register here.
Thin Mint Sprint
Both the 5K Thin Mint Sprint and the 1-mile Do-si-do Dash are timed races on a flat out-and-back course open to both runners and walkers. The Trefoil Trot race is an untimed free race for children ages 5 and under. All kiddos participating in the race will receive a Thin Mint Sprint patch. Be sure to register by Aug. 15th to guarantee your Thin Mint Sprint t-shirt. Click here for race packet instructions.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 30, 7:30-10 a.m.
Cost: $20-$30
Monster Mash Not-Another-5K
Time for the monsters under the bed to come out and play. The Monster Mash will have seven stations for runners to complete and kids get dressed up in their costumes for a free run.
5K station details:
- Station One - Pumpkin- Grab an orange balloon and blow it up. Draw a face on it. Run with it to Station Two.
- Station Two- Smashing Pumpkins- Smash the orange balloon(your pumpkin) by sitting on it. Run to Station Three.
- Station Three - Monster Meal - Eat a donut on a string without using your hands. Run to Station Four.
- Station Four - Witches Brew - Wash down that donut with a cup of root beer or water. Run to Station Five.
- Station Five - Monster Limbo - Walk under a bar. Run to Station Six
- Station Six - It's a Hay-Of-A-Time - Scale the hay bales and then run out onto the Riverpath to the turn around.
- Station Seven - Riddle Me This? - Pick up a riddle - When you think you know the answer to your riddle, then you will run across the finish line.
When: Friday, October 5, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $25, kids are free, register here.
2018 Desert Boneyard 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk
See some flying national treasures while you run/walk at the airplane Boneyard. Participants get a chance to run between the aircraft that make up the largest inactive air force fleet in the world. Participants get a free t-shirt if you register before Oct. 4.
Where: Airplane Boneyard, 5256 S. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8-11 a.m. Gates open at 5:30 a.m.
Cost: $30-$45, click here to register.
Marana-Tucson Wicked Half Marathon/5K/Spooky Sprint
You're bound to have a wicked good time at this Halloween event. All participants are encouraged to wear a costume, but not mandatory. Registered kids will receive a trick or treat bag and will be able to trick or treat along the course from our volunteers. Medals and awards will be passed out for qualifying runners. Packet Pick-Up is Saturday, Oct. 20 from 2-5 p.m. at Fleet Feet Sports in Oro Valley.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 21, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $15-$70, register here.
TMC Veterans Day Half Marathon & 5k at Old Tucson
Your run will start at end at Old Tucson. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Tucson Mountain Park toward the finish line. The 5K will be open to runners and walkers and a 5K stroller division will be open for participation. Part of proceeds from this event will benefit local community groups and Veterans assistance organizations.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 7:15-10:45 a.m.
Cost: $35-$70
Click here for more information and registration.
Catalina State Park trail and road runs
Your race starts and ends at the park trailhead and follows the trails of the park, including the 48-stair climb. Medals will be awarded for all events. Runners and walkers get a tech shirts, free race photos and a free Mexican breakfast. Click here for information on packet pick up and parking.
Where: Catalina State Park
When: Sunday, Sept. 23, 6:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: $33-$40
Citi Salutes Veterans Day 5K
Enjoy a morning run, or walk, at beautiful Silverlake Park. Runners and walkers get your free t-shirt and help support homeless vets.
Where: Silverlake Park
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15-25, you can register here.
The Superhero Fun Run 5K
Hey superheros! It's time to put your masks and capes on for a fun run. There will be activities for kids, plus chili and beverages from The Tucson Firefighters Chili Cook-off Team. Remember to dress in your super hero costume and grab your T-shirt, bib and other superhero swag before the race.
Where: Reid Park, S. Concert Place
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $15-$40
For registration and other information click here.
Jumping Cactus 5K, 10K, 1K Sombrero Fun Run
Bring the kids for this family event where kids and adults both have their own races. Walkers under 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. If parent/guardian is registered for 5K race, parent/guardian is free for the 1K event. 1K admission includes bells for kiddos to jingle all the way to the finish line. There will be $5,000 in awards and prizes, moon bounces, kids' art, face painting, music, and more. Tech t-shirts for 5k and 10k runners and food at the finish line.
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: $15-$120, you can register here.
49th Saguaro National Park Labor Day Run
The 8 mile and 5K courses loop through a cactus forest in the foothills of the scenic Rincon Mountains at Saguaro National Park. Gift certificates and other prizes for winners, plus $250 to fastest man and woman who break the current course records.
Where: Saguaro National Park, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail Road
When: Monday, September 3, 2018
Cost: $40-$50
Click here for registration and more info about this event.
Dragons Zombies Skulls Run
It's the "walking dead" in Tucson. Runners who finish in the top three of their age division will be awarded the Golden Sugar Skull. Throughout the race there will be live mariachis, traditional folkloric dance groups, kid activities and DJs.
Where: Downtown Tucson
When: Sunday, Oct. 28, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $30, register here.
Dirt Dash at The Wild Burro
Get a little dirty and run the trails with extreme hills and endurance courses. All participants get a medal for the event with snacks and refreshments at the finish line. Packet pick-up will be held on Oct. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Dove Mountain Brewing Co. 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
Where: Wild Burro Trailhead, 14810 N. Secret Springs Drive
When: Sunday, Oct. 14, 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: $40-$45
Click here for registration and more info. about this event.
Sabino Canyon FitKidz One Mile Classic
Take your kids to the 6th Annual Sabino Canyon One Mile Kids Classic. The race is for kiddos 13 and under. Parking is free, but be sure to arrive early for the best parking, pick up your race packet and free FitKidz t-shirt.
Where: Sabino Canyon, 5700 Sabino Canyon Road
When: Saturday, September 22, 7:15 a.m.
Cost: Free
TMC A-Mountain Half Marathon
Get out your sweat bands and get up and personal with A Mountain. There will be live music, a vendor expo, children activities, jumping castle, food trucks, breakfast after-party and more.
Where: Line up at Pennington and Church Ave., Downtown Tucson
When: Sunday, Oct. 28, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $50-$75
2018 Jim Click Run and Roll 8K
Compete with runners arund Tucson and win cash prizes and gift certificates. After the race join the race post-party with free food, entertainment, health checks and music. Packet pick-up and registration is at the Performance Footwear, 5350 E. Broadway Blvd., #170, Williams Center on October 13, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: U of A Mall
When: Sunday, October 14, 6:30-9:00 a.m.
Cost: $18-$20
Tenth Annual Pecan Classic 3.3 and Family Fun Run
Day of race registration and bib number pick up begins at 7 a.m. Both the 3.3 and Family Fun Run begin at 8 am. The family fun participants will get ribbons and a cotton t-shirt if preregistered by Nov. 1. Classic 3.3 participants will get the opportunity to win prizes and awards for the top 3 winners. After the races don't forget to stop b the Pecan Festival.
Where: Green Valley Pecan Company, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m.
Cost: $15-$35, register here.
25th Annual Thanksgiving Cross Country Classic
Burn some calories before you stuff your belly for Thanksgiving. Win some festive prizes at the race, like turkeys and pumpkin pies. Break the course record and win the prize pot, $350 for women and $450 for men. Packet pick up is at The Running Shop, 3055 N. Campbell Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 17 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Wednesday, Nov. 19-21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or at the race site beginning at 7 a.m.
Where: Reid Park, 22nd St. and Country Club.
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m.
Cost: $12-$22
Tucson Marathon, Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay
Give your legs a break and enjoy some of these downhill courses. The course winds through the desert on paved roads and finishes at the Golder Ranch Fire Station on Golder Ranch Road in the Town of Catalina. You’ll drop 2,200 feet in elevation as you run the course along the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range.
Where: Click here for race location.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $89-$229, register here.
Marana-Tucson Run Run Rudolph
Help Rudolph and the gang get ready for Santa and the big night. All participants will receive a medal, dri-fit tech shirt and socks. Group awards will be given for top three in the half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K. Runners and walkers can enjoy a before and after race brunch with bagels, fruit, water, Gatorade and more. Packet pick-up on Saturday, December 15, 2-5 p.m. at Fleet Feet Sports in Oro Valley.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75, registration is a mail-in for available here.
Click here for registration and more info.
5th Annual Hot Cocoa 5k 2019
Join a timed race with prizes and awards to kick off the new year. Walkers and strollers are also welcome to join the race and treat yourself to snacks and hot cocoa at the finish line. Race number pickup and race registration are available on Saturday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fleet Feet Oro Valley, 7607 N. Oracle Road.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20, $25 day of registration. Kids 12 and under race for free with a paying adult. To register click here.
4th Annual 5K Color Run/Walk for Vocations Diocese of Tucson
It's color blasting time! Start the new year with a run/walk to burn all those calories from the holiday season.
Updates and more information to come as the event gets closer.
Where: Reid Park - Ramada 22, S. Concert Place
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Pricing and registration information coming soon.
Click here for more info.