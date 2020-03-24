This frosty, fizzy list of local breweries are offering brews and wine on the go —drive-thru and delivery. You can get tasty brews in Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley.
Some breweries have food available for delivery too. Check their menus for more details. And send us a note if you know another local brewery or taproom that should be added to this list.
Dillinger Brewing Company
Dillinger drive-thru starts tomorrow. Dillinger is offering growlers, crowers, and cans to-go straight to your car.
Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 3895 N. Oracle Road
Catalina Brewing Company
Offering pick up service for to-go crowlers, new growler fills, and a variety of cans and bottles of beer, wine, and hard seltzers. Plus, don't forget their fun cozies!
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Barrio Brewing Co.
Barrrio Brewing Co. has brews available for pick-up and to-go. Gift cards and merchandise are now available for online purchasing.
Where: Barrio Brewing Co, 800 E. 16th St.
Caps & Corks
This taproom and bottle shop has 400 different beers and 25 taps that can be crowlered to-go. Delivery is available Monday-Friday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Online ordering is open from noon to 4 p.m. You can pick your order up in-store or get free delivery within a 10-miles radius. Tax is included in all purchases.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Borderlands Brewing Company
Swing by the taproom from noon to 8 p.m. and get your beer to-go or use the new delivery system. Free delivery within 5 miles.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Copper Mine Brewing Co.
The brewery will be offering to-go brews. New shortened hours are Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Copper Mine Brewing Co., 3455 S. Palo Verde Road
1912 Brewing Company
1912 Brewing Co. will be offering curbside pick-up of crowlers/growlers, four-packs and to-go bottles.
Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Noble Hops Gastropub
Noble Hops will be delivering growlers of beer and bottled wine.
Where: Noble Hops, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Dragoon Brewery Co.
Dragoon is offering to-go options. Just place your order online and wait for an email confirmation and the brews will be waiting for you. Delivery options coming soon!
Where: Dragoon Brewing Company, 1859 W. Grant Road
Iron Johns Brewing Company
Iron Johns will be taproom will be open for beer pick-up orders between 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesdays thru Saturdays. Beer can be ordered online too!
Where: Iron John's Brewing Company, 555 E. 18th St.
AZ Hops and Vines
AZ Hops and Vines will have wine to-go in Sonoita, curbside pick-up and delivery options.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Button Brew House
The brew house will have 16-ounce cans for grab and go. Crowlers/growlers can be pre-ordered by phone (520-268-8543) or email. you can also check out their keg availability.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Sentinel Peak Brewing Company
Sentinel Peak Brewing have $6 six-packs, gift cards, hats, merchandise, beer and mixed drinks to-go.
Where:
Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road
Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, 9155 E. Tanque Verde Road
Pueblo Vida Brewing Company
Pueblo Vida selling limited kegs, merchandise, adult coloring books and brews to-go or curbside pick-up. Delivery is coming soon.
Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Blvd.
Dove Mountain Brewing Company
Dove Mountain Brewing will be offering a carryout service for beer, wine and liquor.
Where: Dove Mountain Brewing Company, 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
Ten55 Brewing Company
Ten55 Brewing Company are offering crowlers to-go and curbside pick-up on the patio, just call ahead.
Where: Ten55 Brewing Company, 110 E. Congress St.
Tucson Hop Shop
Tucson Hop Shop is also offering to-go beer and wine. They're also taking phone in pre-orders.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd., H
MotoSonora
MotoSonora will be filling growlers and crowlers to-go.
Where: Motosonora Brewery, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Arizona Beer House
Arizona Beer House will open during normal business hours for to-go bottles and cans, all draught beers are available for growler fills. Bring your own cardboard can holder or buy a canvas bag from Arizona Beer House.
Harbottle Brewing
Harbottle Brewing is offering beer to-go, curb-side, and free delivery to the greater Tucson area.
Where: 3820 S. Palo Verde Road
Casa Marana
Casa Marana Craft Beer Wine and Spirits is offering pick-up for beer cans, growlers, wine and spirits. Delivery options coming soon.
Where: 8225 N. Courtney Page Way