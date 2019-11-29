We all know Santa is REALLY busy this year, but he still finds time to see all the children of Tucson before the big day.
Check out all the places we found Santa that will add some magic and cheer to your little ones' holidays.
Downtown
Miracle on Congress Street
Santa and his elves will be downtown on Congress just west of Hub. In addition to Santa, the Miracle on Congress Street features free photos, free arts and crafts activities, Christmas music, live performances, free sugar-cookie and adult drinks, hot cocoa and coffee will be available for purchase.
When: Starts Friday, Nov. 29 to Dec. 22
Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, 4-10 p.m.
Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sundays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Miracle on Congress St., 300 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free
The Santa Experience
Book a private photo session for your children with Santa. Your child will spend 15 minutes with the Man in Red and you will receive approximately 30 digital images. Your kiddo can look into Santa’s magic red bag, share milk and cookies, read a Christmas book, find the North Pole on a globe and possibly hear Santa’s reindeer on the roof. Plus, your kiddo will get their name added to the nice list for Christmas.
Where: Something Blue Photography, 312 S. Convent
When: Dec. 1, 7 and 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $199, register a time here
Holiday Express with Santa at the Maynard's train museum
Get a chance to talk and take a photo with Santa in front of the 1673 Locomotive. Enjoy holiday music, write a letter to Santa, see the museum’s bilingual exhibits and live action model trains, listen to the storytelling of the Polar Express, climb into 1673, and check out the arts and crafts show.
Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Pics with Santa in Main Gate Square
Join in the holiday fun, go caroling with families and see Santa at Main Gate Square. Participate in the holiday activities, like the musical performance, crafts, elf balloon artists and face painting.
Where: Main Gate Square, 943 E. University Blvd.
When:
Friday, Nov. 29, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 30 1-6 p.m.
Saturdays, Dec. 1, 8, 14, 1-4 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, 1-4 p.m. and Dec. 22, 1-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Central
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Santa will be there for pictures as well as live entertainment, food and snow to play in.
When: Dec. 5-30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-12. Reid Park Zoo members get $2 off admission.
Photos with Santa at the Tucson Mall
Get last-minute holiday shopping and photos with Santa done in one spot at the Tucson Mall.
When:
Through Dec. 24
Photos with Santa: Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Pet Pictures: Mondays, through Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.
Find extended hours here
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.
Santa, Pups and Pints
Santa is coming to Crooked Tooth! Enjoy craft beer and bring your pup(s) for a photo shoot with Santa. Crooked Tooth will be donating 15 percent to No Kill Pima County.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $10
East
Santa at Park Place Mall
More Santa fun is happening at the Park Place Mall, now until Dec. 24. Beat the long lines and reserve a time to meet the big guy here, you can also save some money if you buy your photos in advance.
Where: Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
Hours:
Through Dec. 23
Photos with Santa: Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Pet Nights: Mondays, through Dec. 15, 5-8 p.m.
Find extended hour info here.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.
Santa at Little Anthony's Diner
He's making a list and checking it twice at Little Anthony's Diner all month long. Get a free photo with Santa when you bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to Tucson Community Food Bank.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Santa at Harlow Gardens
Bring your kids, pets and camera to take a picture with Santa. Your children also get to make their own Christmas ornament to take home with them.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Pictures with Santa at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Visit the swap meet for some holiday shopping and pictures with the big man himself. Santa will be at the swap meet every Saturday in December until Christmas.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
South
Dave & Buster's Breakfast with Santa
If you like gaming and Christmas, then this is the spot for you this season. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, roasted potatoes, bagels, waffles, beverages, ticket games, unlimited video games and a picture with Santa.
Where: Dave & Buster's, 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 9-11 a.m.
Cost: Starts at $16 and up
North/Northwest
Saint Nick at the Tucson Premium Outlets
Drive to the outlet mall for great deals and Santa! You can find St. Nick at the fireplace in front of market hall in mountain court.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 22, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday Party with Santa & Mymo
Bring friends and family for a fun time at My Gym. Kids will love the exciting Christmas activities, music, and a visit with Santa.
Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Road
When:
Friday, Dec. 13, 4-4:45 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21, 4-4:45 p.m.
Cost: $8-$12