Tucson has so many teen-friendly activities and spaces that are guaranteed to make them take out their AirPods and get them out of their rooms. From tech workshops to Ninja Warrior courses, there's something for all interests (which we know can change by the day.) Here are just a few of our favorites.
Teen Tuesdays at Pima County Public Libraries
Joel D. Valdez Main Library Tinker Tuesdays
You’ve seen them on YouTube, now make them in real life! The Pima County Public Library offers teens several opportunities to tap into their creative side and create DIY projects.
Tinker Tuesdays at the 101 Space in the Joel D. Valdez Main Library feature a different project every Tuesday afternoon including mask making, doodle bombs, glass pendant necklaces and bike inner tube wallets. The library provides all the project materials, you bring the creativity!
When: Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m.
Where: 101 Space at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free. Teens only.
More info: See the full fall lineup of projects here.
Sam Lena-South Tucson Library Teen Tuesdays
Tuesday afternoons are all about teens at Sam Lena-South Tucson Library with gaming, art and technology activities from 4-5 p.m. Xerocraft presents a few Teen Tuesday workshops this fall including vinyl cutting and 3D printing.
When: Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m.
Where: Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
More info: See the full schedule here.
Nightfall at Old Tucson returns for its 29th year! (Sponsored)
This real haunted town is a frightful feast for all your senses! Comedy, drama, music and more promise a hauntingly good time! Outrageous live shows, disturbing haunts, screamingly fun attractions, a collection of hideous live characters and family-friendly attractions! Think you’re too scared? Never fear! Get a Scare-Me-Not sticks to keep the monsters away from the young and faint of heart.
When: Sept. 27 through Oct. 31 — days and hours vary, go here for more info
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.
More info: Find more details and tickets here
Teen Club Nights at Defy Tucson
Teen ninjas get the run of the place every Saturday night at Defy Tucson. The indoor trampoline park features attractions including foam pits, a Ninja Warrior course, trampolines, basketball hoops, dodgeball arena, and a zip line.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from 9-11 p.m.
Where: Defy Tucson, 4861 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $16 for one hour, or $26 for two hours, plus $3 for socks. Ages 15 and up only.
More info: Find information here.
Zombie Mud Run
Thrill-seeking teens can run for their lives in this 5K (timed or fun run) featuring obstacles, mud pits, and hordes of brain-eating zombies. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers, and best, most original and scariest costumes.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m. (staggered start times for different age levels)
Where: Terror in the Corn at Buckalew Farm, 17000 W. Ajo Way
Cost: $20-$40 (group prices available)
More info: Find all the details and register here.