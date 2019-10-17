Look at the boo-tastic fun coming up! Here are some non-scary activities you can take your little pumpkins to visit this month.
Freddy's Frozen Trunk or Treat
Have some wicked fun with the kids and fill their bag with tasty treats at Freddy's. Costumes are encouraged.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Trunk or Treat at PACC
Put on a costume, decorate your trunk, grab some candy and join PACC for a howling good time. Parking starts at 9 a.m. for trunk or treating. Afterward, say hello to the pups in the shelter when it opens at 10 a.m. For the event there will be fee-waived adoptions, carnival games, food trucks and more.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for games and food
Trunk or Treat at Little Anthony's Diner
Little Anthony's is turning their traditional car show into a trunk or treat, so stop by for some 50s fun. Costumes are encouraged.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring some money for some food and drinks in the diner.
Trunk or Treat at New Life Bible Fellowship
Trunk or treat and enjoy food, games, bounce houses, candy and lots more.
Where: New Life Children, 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Trunk or Treat at Synergy Plaza
Trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on “Trunk or Treat Street” to fill a bag with goodies. Activities include face painting, inflatable, photobooth, costume contest, music, and candy. This event is free but donations will be accepted at the door to help Big Brother Big Sisters.
Where: Synergy Plaza, 2959 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration is required and will be requested at the entrance, completed at www.trunkortreattucson.com
Spooky Kids Halloween
The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association invites you to head on down to Fourth Avenue for a safe and fun evening of trick-or-treating and entertainment.
Where: Historic Fourth Ave., 434 E. Ninth St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloween Boo Bash
Eat, drink and be scary at the American Eat Co. Go inside and enjoy the film, Casper the Friendly Ghost and grab some dinner and drinks. There will also be crafts, ghost piñata and treats.
Where: The American Eat Co. & Market, 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for food and drinks.
Halloween in the Wild at the International Wildlife Museum
Activities include Halloween crafts, games, live animal encounters, haunted house, costume contest, pumpkin weight quess and a candy corn count. Plus, kids get to collect treats at all the game stations.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $7 senior/military; $ 5 kids ages 4-12 and kids age 3 and under are free. All activities are included with museum admission.
Night of Fright at Pima Air and Space
This is "non-scary" Halloween carnival fun for the whole family. Wear your costumes and enjoy candy and family crafts. Enjoy goulish activities like trick-or-treating, pony rides, temporary tattoos, eyeball mini putt-putt, mummy bowling, Halloween twister and more.
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Rd.
When: Friday, Oct. 26, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, members and kids ages 12 and under are free
Boo at Reid Park Zoo
Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite characters. Kids can play old-fashioned games, explore a western skele-town, and visit booths for ghostly goodies. Afterward, climb aboard the spooky bus for some monstrously magical surprises.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $10, children under 12 months are free.
Monster Mash Not-Another-5K
Time for the monsters under the bed to come out and play. Join a Halloween-themed running event with activities. The Monster Mash will have seven stations for runners to complete and kids get dressed up in their costumes for a free run.
A halloween movie (kid-friendly) will be streamed near the start/finish line, and Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will provide haunted hayrides, as well as a mini halloween festival that includes jumping castles and games.
🏅Swag skinny: Glow-in-the-dark finisher's medal and free BBQ at the finish.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $25, kids are free, register here.
Halloween Magic Show Party
Take the kids to a family-friendly magic show with magician Michael Howell. After the show, check out the coloring contest, costume contest, candy, crafts and the kids can talk to Mr. Pumpkin.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $7-$10, get your tickets here
Tucson Wicked Half Marathon, 10K, 5K & Spooky Sprint
This event is fun for the whole family and we guarantee a wicked good time. The Spooky Sprint will be an untimed half-mile kids run. All kids who register will receive a trick or treat bag at check in and will be able to trick or treat along the course from our volunteers. All participants will get a pre-race and post-race brunch. Costumes are highly encouraged!
🏅 Swag skinny: Event finisher's medal and dri-fit tech shirt
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75, register here
Halloween Spooktacular at Northwest YMCA
Join the Northwest YMCA for inflatables, live entertainment, obstacle course, games, crafts, kid-friendly haunted house, treats and a costume competition.
Where: Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Rd.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: This event is open to the public,$2 per person.
Halloween Spooktacular in Oro Valley
Spooktacular will have hay rides, food, themed activities, costumed staff, games, DJ and candy at Candy Cart Lane.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Trunk or Treat at Catalina Brewing Company
It's a parking lot party! Join ShowBiz Academy of Dance as they set up their cars to show off their Halloween decorating skills. There will be candy for the littles and beer for the parents. The Jersey Grill food truck will be serving up tacos and sandwiches and Monsoon's pizza available by the slice.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty brews.
Halloween Be Kind Bash
Family and friends will enjoy free entertainment, trick-or-treating, games, a magic show and more This community event is co-hosted by Bear Essential News, and a portion of wristband sales benefit Ben's Bells Project.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, wristbands are $12