To celebrate the start of Loft Kids Fest, there's gonna be a party at Himmel Park on Friday, July 20 and you're invited.
So, pile into the family car and head to the north side of the park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd., for an evening of fun under the stars. There will be games, live music and an outdoor screening of "Trolls". It's all FREE.
Festivities start at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 8 p.m.
The fun will continue Saturday morning through Sunday, July 29 with a free movie every morning at The Loft Cinema.
The local midtown theater has hosted the family film festival for 12 years now as a free way for families to spend time together and see a variety of films they might not otherwise see.
Each morning of the fest starts with games, hands-on activities, live performances, giveaways, free popcorn and surprises. There's also a daily free raffle to win a $50 gift certificate to the toy store Mildred & Dildred and other prizes.
Everything is FREE. Even the popcorn. YAS!
Movie Details
Movies start at 10 a.m. each day.
Saturday and Sunday films have two showtimes: 10 and 11 a.m.
Pre-show festivities start at 9:15 a.m.
Pro-tip: Get there early to make sure you get a seat, especially on the weekends.
Here's the schedule:
Saturday, July 21: "Home"
Storyline: Oh lands on earth and finds himself on the run from his own kind. He ends up making friends with an adventurous girl named Tip, who is on a quest of her own.
Sunday, July 22: "How to Train Your Dragon 2"
Storyline: As Hiccup and Toothless chart the island's unmapped territories, the pair discover a secret cave of wild dragons and uncover the mystery of Hiccup's long-lost mother.
Monday, July 23: "Walking with Dinosaurs"
Storyline: See what it was like when dinosaurs ruled the earth in a story where an underdog dino becomes a hero.
Tuesday, July 24: Roald Dahl's "Revolting Rhymes"
Storyline: Classic fairy tales of Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, The Three Little Pigs, Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderalla are mixed together and served up with a mischievous twist.
Wednesday, July 25: "The Neverending Story"
Storyline: This 1984 film tells the story of a troubled boy who escapes into a fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book.
Thursday, July 26: "The Last Unicorn"
Storyline: A unicorn and a magician fight an evil king who is trying to capture the world's unicorns.
Friday, July 27: "Looney Tunes on the Big Screen"
Storyline: A collection of vintage Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies cartoons.
Saturday, July 28: "Spirited Away"
Storyline: Animated Japanese film about a 10-year-old girl who wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits where humans are changed into beasts.
Sunday, July 29: "Beauty and the Beast"
Storyline: Disney's live-action re-telling of the studio's 1991 animated classic about a beautiful young woman who falls in love with a prince who had been turned into a beast.