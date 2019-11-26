To you Black Friday shoppers who are already strategizing for the big day, we salute you.
May the lines be swift and the coffee be strong.
If braving the masses for the year's top gadget or gizmo doesn't sound like your ideal way to spend a day, we have some other ideas.
Visit Santa and get ice cream (or tea)
Every year Santa sets up shop downtown for the Miracle on Congress Street pop-up. Bring your kids to meet St. Nick in a magical setting where you can do crafts, munch on snacks and buy holiday-inspired cocktails for grownups. You can also hop across the street for seasonal ice cream from the Hub Ice Cream Factory, 245 E. Congress Street. If it's cold, opt for tea from the Scented Leaf Tea House and Lounge, 308 E. Congress Street.
When: Fridays 4-10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 22.
Where: 300 E. Congress Street
Cost: Free
Watch a magical, late-night movie
The Loft Cinema is showing the Japanese film "My Neighbor Totoro" Friday night. The animated film tells the story of two girls who encounter mystical Totoro creatures in the forest near their countryside home. The film at The Loft will be presented with English subtitles.
When: Thursday, Nov. 28; Friday, Nov. 29; Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $8 general admission, $6 for members
Hike Tumamoc Hill
☔Weather permitting, of course.☔ This is a classic post Turkey Day activity. Because the hike is in-town, you can add it to your plan for the day at the last minute — ie: If it doesn't rain. The hike from base of the hill to its top is 1.5 miles, making the round trip three miles. It's completely paved, but STEEP. You'll have to endure a 700-foot rise in elevation to get to the top of the hill, but the views of the entire city are worth it.
When: Daily 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Park along Anklam Road, across from St. Mary's Hospital
Cost: Free
Adopt a fur baby
Pima Animal Care Center is celebrating Black Fur Day by waiving adoption fees for all pets with black fur, including black spots. You'll be able to adopt pets without black fur for 50 percent less than normal.
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: $20 licensing fee for dogs. No adoption fees for animals with black fur; 50 percent off for other pets.
Make it a girls' night
Catch the local comedy quartet The Hot Mamas in their holiday concert "Moms' Night Outlaws." These four, Tucson moms are singing about the most wonderful time of the year and motherhood. Prepare for lots of audience participation, including an ugly sweater contest with prizes at stake.
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Forty Niner Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
Try a new restaurant
If you've been waiting to try a new restaurant, now's the time. Try Japanese curry at Ja Ramen/Curry or the new Brazilian steakhouse Churrasco de Brasil at the Tucson Mall.
Check out Andi Berlin's November list of new restaurants for more ideas and information. Check with businesses concerning any special holiday hours.