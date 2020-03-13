Normally, we love telling you about all the places you can gather in Tucson with your neighbors.
But, like you, we're navigating this ever-changing situation the best we know how.
And, right now, that means keeping you updated about previously scheduled community events that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
Yesterday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero recommended that events with an expected attendance of at least 50 individuals be postponed, adding that the city will not be issuing special event permits for events with an expected attendance of 50-plus people.
Since the cancellation of the Tucson Festival of Books earlier this week, other beloved Tucson traditions have followed suit. We expect to see more cancellations in the days to come.
As always, our hope is to be as helpful to you as possible. We will continue to update this list of canceled or postponed events as needed. You can email us at thisistucson@tucson.com if you have an event that has been canceled.
The Arizona Daily Star is also tracking local news and updating events at tucson.com and their coverage of coronavirus is free.
Stay healthy out there, friends! We're in this together. Here's the list of canceled or postponed events with relevant notes:
Live music at The Parish
Note: Band canceled, but The Parish is open.
Scheduled date: Friday, March 13, 9 p.m. to midnight
Where: The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road
More info: Go here
Storytime with Paddington
When: March 14, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.
More info: Go here
World's Best Book Swap
Scheduled dates: Saturday, March 14, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
More info: Go here
2nd Annual Rillito Wild Weinie Run
Scheduled date: Saturday, March 14, 12:30-6 p.m.
Where: Historic Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
More info: Go here
Marana Cape Chase: Adaptive Fun Run
Scheduled dates: Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road
More info: Go here
Art after Dark
Scheduled date: Saturday, March 14, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
More info: Go here
Pleiades Dance Concert in the Park
Scheduled date: Saturday, March 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
More info: Go here
Tucson Festival of Books
Scheduled dates: March 14-15
Where: University of Arizona campus
More info: tucsonfestivalofbooks.org
Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival
Scheduled dates: March 14-15
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
More info: Go here
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
When: Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
More info: Go here
Healthy Pregnancy Class
Where: The Core at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
Scheduled date: Sunday, March 15, 2-3:30 p.m.
More info: Go here
Wizarding Out West
Scheduled dates: Sunday, March 15, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
More info: Go here
Why I Love Where I Live Grand Opening Preview
Scheduled date: Friday, March 20
Where: Why I Love Where I Live’s new shop, 267 S. Avenida del Convento #6
More info: Go here
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
Scheduled dates: March 20-22
Where: Fourth Avenue
More info: fourthavenue.org
Fiesta Sahuarita
Scheduled date: Saturday, March 28, noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Anamax Dog Park, W. Camino Mazatlan
More info: Go here
Cyclovia Tucson
Scheduled date: Sunday, March 29
Where: Downtown and South Tucson
More info: Go here
Running Safety and Self-Defense Class
Scheduled dates: Sunday, March 29, 2-4 p.m.
Where: The Core at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
More info: Go here
Tucson Folk Festival
Scheduled dates: April 3-5
Where: Various locations
More info: Go here
Other cancellations
The Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., has suspended public performances through Sunday, April 5. Visit foxtucson.com for more information.
Broadway in Tucson at Centennial Hall on the UA Campus, has canceled all performances of "A Bronx Tale. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., is closed through April 19. Visit broadwayintucson.com for more information.
Arizona Theatre Co. has put the production of "The Legend of Georgia McBride on hiatus starting Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. Visit arizonatheatre.org for more information.
UA Presents has canceled the remaining performances in its season. Visit uapresents.org for more information.
The Rogue Theatre has canceled the remaining performances of "The Beauty of Queen Leenane" and an upcoming reading of "The House of Bernarda Alba. Visit theroguetheatre.org for more information.
Tucson Parks and Recreation has canceled all events in the next few weeks, including EGGstravaganza on April 4. But, as of Friday evening, the department planned to continue with leisure classes, youth programs and other regularly scheduled center and aquatics activities. Go here for more information.
Oro Valley has canceled several town-managed events in March, including Friday Night Concerts and Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Go here for more information.
Marana has also canceled several public events, and some parks and recreation programs have been affected. Go here for more information.