Lace up your running shoes and get ready for a fun morning with other women runners.
Women's Run Series, a program of StartLine Racing, is hosting its first Tucson group run for women Saturday, Feb. 2.
You don't have to be a seasoned runner to join. Walkers, joggers and runners are all welcome. And, it's FREE. Plus, it's a social run, so you'll be able to make new friends who like being active.
Women's Run Series is an annual event that includes a half marathon, 10K and 5K for women as well as a Butterfly Dash for little girls. This year's event is Feb. 16. Find more on that here.
It was started as a way to give women a chance to run together in a less competitive setting.
"Events geared only to women are less intimidating but also makes it an even playing field," says Jennifer Crane who co-owns StartLine Racing with her husband. "I also think it becomes more of a social event than a competitive running event."
The group runs are kind of a "mini-series within the series" and are a way to get out there and be social but not in a huge race, Crane says.
Each group run will start at different First Watch locations around Tucson. First Watch, a breakfast and lunch cafe, is serving as a sponsor for the group.
Saturday's run will start at the First Watch located at 7189 E. Speedway. Runners will gather in the parking lot at 6:15 a.m. then run for a mile-and-a-half northeast along the Loop and back for food and socializing.
Although the running group is targeted toward women, everyone is welcome.
"It's casual and welcoming," Crane says. "It's very low key. We don't want to scare anyone away."
If you go
What: Women's Run Series Group Run
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 6:15-9:15 a.m.
Where: First Watch, 7189 E. Speedway
Cost: Free
Info: Go here