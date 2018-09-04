A park in Marana will transform into a vintage market this Sunday.
Dozens of vendors will set up shop at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road, the second Sunday of each month, starting this Sunday, Sept. 9.
"We have everything from mid-century modern to antiques..." says Debra George, the owner of the shop Vintage Rust and Chip and organizer and owner of the new market. "We'll have a nice array, but we're trying to focus mostly on vintage."
Antiques, by the way, are usually more than 100 years old. That's what makes them different from vintage pieces, which hail from more recent decades, George says.
She plans to hold the market at the park every second Sunday, September through May. This weekend, she has about 30 vendors lined up. As the market grows, she's aiming for closer to 80.
"Those of us who sell at markets, it seems like we're always on the east side..." she says. She got the idea for the market after hearing complaints about the surplus of east side markets and the subsequent lack of options in other parts of town. So she did something about it.
You can find the new market behind the Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library — in the grass! There's a climbing structure for kids back there, and a few food vendors will also be on site. Make a morning of it.
If you go
What: 2nd Sunday Vintage Market
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 North Silverbell Road.
Cost: Free
More info: Check out the Facebook event