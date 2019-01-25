When you can't remember the last time you and your partner got away from the house kid-free, it's time for a date night.
No babysitter? We've got you.
There are a handful of Tucson places that offer parents night out events, where you can drop the kids off to do something fun with other kids while you go out for a couple hours. It's a win-win for everybody.
Here's what we found so far.
My Gym
What: Kids, age 2-12, can hang out at My Gym for four hours. There will be a variety of games, rides, activities and more. Plus, there's pizza.
When: 5-9 p.m. every other Friday starting Feb. 1 and 5:30-9:30 p.m. every other Saturday starting Feb. 9. Go here for a list.
Where: My Gym, 7942 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $50; $40 members. Sibling discounts available
Info: Go here for details and registration
Udall Recreation Center
What: Udall hosts periodic Parents Night Out events where kids ages 5-11 play games and participate in organized activities as well as watch a movie. Pizza, popcorn and punch is provided.
When: Jan. 25, 4:30-7:45 p.m.
Where: Udall Recreation Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $4
Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy
What: Kiddos ages 4-11 enjoy structured gym time, challenging activities and pizza.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16. This is a monthly event. Go here for all dates.
Where: Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy, 7670 E. Wrightstown Road
Cost: $32; $26 members. There's a $6 discount for siblings.
Info: Go here
Color Me Mine
What: Kids Night Out is for children ages 6 and older. Drop them off to paint, eat pizza and make new friends.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Color Me Mine at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: $30
Info: Register in advance here
Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center
What: The Incredibles Kids Night Out features fun games, an incredible craft, open gym play time, a movie and pizza dinner. This event is for kids ages 3½ to 13. Little ones must be potty trained.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday. There are different themed Kids Night Out events each month. Go here for details.
Where: Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center, 8363 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $35 for the first child/$20 siblings
Info: Register here
Lohse Family YMCA of Tucson
What: Children participate in fun activities, watch a movie and have dinner while you enjoy a night out.
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday. (This is a monthly event. Go here for dates)
Where: Lohse Family YMCA, 60 W. Alameda Street
Cost: If you're not a member of the YMCA, you'll have to pay a $25 program membership fee that'll be good for the whole year plus the event fee which is $20 for one child; $30 for two children and $40 for three or more kids. Members just pay the event fee.
Info: Go here