Start your summer planning this weekend at the third-annual #ThisIsTucson School and Summer Camp Fair.
It's all free and you'll be able to browse and get info from 80 different camps and schools all under one roof. Register at this link for a chance to win a Fry's gift card.
But, that's not all. There are things to do for the kids, entertainment and a bike ride, as well as the chance to get free bike helmets, free booster seats and free fingerprinting.
No sitter? No worries. This event was designed for families with lots to keep everyone entertained. Nobody is gonna get bored. Pinky swear. It's interactive AND many vendors have activities and hand out free swag.
Make a whole day of it, starting with a free family bike ride to and from the event, led by Living Streets Alliance. You'll ride from Himmel Park to the Jewish Community Center with other families at 11 a.m. Go here for details.
Once you're at the event, bring your helmet to the Living Streets Alliance booth for a free bike bell or Cyclovia enamel pin while supplies last.
And, while you're learning about some of the camps Tucson has to offer, make sure to check out all of the cool things happening:
See performances by Drama Kids International of Tucson, The Circus Academy of Tucson, Castlehill Country Day School, the Tucson Sugar Skulls and Capoeira Mandinga Tucson.
Meet the Coca-Cola Polar Bear and members of Sugar Skulls Football and dance team.
Meet some doggies available for adoption from Pima Animal Care Center.
Participate in Topgolf activities and watch demonstrations by Desert Metal Craft, a new Tucson blacksmith school.
Also, don't forget to stop by the This is Tucson booth, say hi and get a cute cactus sticker! We'd love to meet you.
If you go
What: This is Tucson School and Summer Camp Fair 2019
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free
Info: Register here for your chance to win a $100 Fry's gift card