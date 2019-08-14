Help support your local shops and shelters with these furry events. You can get freebies, meet new breeds, shop, craft, riding, shows and maybe have a fur-party at Woofstock.
Woofstock: The Dog Friendly Concert
Woodstock is turning 50 this year so what's a better way to celebrate than hosting a dog-friendly concert. Pet parents will enjoy the vendor booths, live music, beer garden and more paw-tastic activities.
Where: North Kino Sports Stadium, 2805 E. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Clear the Shelters
Pima Animal Care Center will be cutting adoption prices to new fur-parents find their new fur-friend. All pets that are at least four months old will have waived adoption fees. A standard $20 licensing fee will apply to adult dogs.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free adoptions(four months or older) and $20 for standard license fee.
Black Standard Birthday Bash
Say some birthday wishes and shop around Dogs N Donuts for your fur-friend at home. Plus, Black Standard Coffee will be there with free cups of coffee.
Where: Dogs N Donuts, 7743 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Holy Cow Its A Dane Thing Adoption Event
Have you always wanted a great dane but had questions? Then stop by and Dane Haven can introduce you to these gentle giants and answer all your questions.
Where: Holy Cow Tack, Feed and Pet, 7878 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping or to take home a fur-baby
Rummage Sale
Stop by Pima Paws for Life animal shelter and get some great stuff for fantastic prices. All the proceeds help save animals in the community.
Where: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping (cash; card for purchases over $10)
Say Goodbye to the Dog Days of Summer
Experience some diving fun and fur-tastic activities. Bring your dog and you can test their skills on the dock! Old Tucson will have canine demos, vendors, nonprofit exhibitors and more. Bring a towel, because you might get wet!
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
When: Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $19.95 for regular admission and kids ages 11 are free. If you want to register your dog and be part of the attraction, pay and register here as well.
Embroidered Pet Bandana
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will have dogs up for adoption during the event and Creative Kind will have bandanas to embroider for your pet — 10% of all embroidered bandanas will be donated to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $22, get your tickets here.
Dog Days at Tucson Botanical Gardens
From now till Sept. 30, your furry friend will be allowed to visit and enjoy the gardens with their human pals.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Now through Sept. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Admission is $3 per dog for a day pass and $20 for a membership. Each dog membership comes with a custom canine card and must be added to an existing garden membership. Human pricing is $15 general admission, $13 for students, seniors and military, $8 for children ages 4-17, garden members and children under 4 get in for free.
Training Ride with PACC
This training ride for El Tour de Tucson starts at Ren Coffee House (St. Philips Plaza) and heads out on the Loop. This route is basically flat. No need to register, just join the fun.
Where: Ren Coffeehouse, 4300 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 5:45-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free