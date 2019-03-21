Sometimes you just need a date with your bestie.
Whether you want some quiet time to hang out and chat or to dance the night away, we've got ideas for the perfect way to spend time with your BFF.
Desperately Seeking Susan: 80s Dance Party
Dress up like the 80s version of Madonna and head out to the Surly Wench. The club wants to see how many Madonnas can fit on the dance floor. You'll dance the night away to your favorite 80s music. Plus, there will be themed drinks!
When: Saturday, March 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 cover plus drinks
Walk up Tumamoc
Walking up Tumamoc Hill is a great way to get social time AND workout time. When you get to the top, hang out for a while and take in the beautiful city views.
When: Every day, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Silverbell and Anklam Roads
Cost: Free
Winedown with Wildlife, first-ever wine festival at the Desert Museum (Sponsored)
Join the Desert Museum for its first-ever wine festival, Winedown With Wildlife Saturday, March 23 from 6:30-9:30 p.m at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N Kinney Rd. Support the amazing wildlife in the Desert Museum's care while sipping on the best local wines in Arizona, sampling sweet and savory snacks, stargazing, enjoying live music and more. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $45 and include 10 tasting tickets. Want to beat the crowds? Become a Vino VIP. Learn more at desertmuseum.org.
When: Saturday, March 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N Kinney Rd.
Cost: Starting at $45, includes 10 tasting tickets
Info: Go here.
KFMA Day
If you and your bestie love rocking out to awesome music, KFMA day is for you. This all day rock festival includes Shinedown, Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Fever 333.
When: Saturday, March 23, noon to 10 p.m.
Where: Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: $45 plus a service fee of $2 if paying cash and $4 if using card. You can pick up tickets at all Tucson area Pizza Huts or online here. Parking is $7
Go to an arts festival
SAACA's Spring Festival of the Arts is one of this area's largest arts events with more than 150 artists and exhibitors in all mediums, live music, food vendors and family arts activities.
When: March 30-31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to wander, but bring money for food and shopping
Watch scary movies
The Loft's infamous All Nite Scream-O-Rama is coming soon. Grab your bff, some pajamas and a pillow and brace yourself for an all night horror movie slumber party.
Here's what's playing: Psycho, The Blob, Candyman, Society, Train to Busan, The Howling and Two Thousand Maniacs.
When: March 30-31, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $17
Craft and sip
Creative Tribe offers open crafting projects. Everything is provided but the wine. You'll get to pick a project (they have options) and customize it to your personal style. Current projects offered include Fiber Art Wall Hanging, 8" Embroidery Hoop with Patterns, Painted Pennant Sign, Painted Sign Garland, Painted Arizona State Sign and Painted USA Sign.
Bring your own wine or beer.
You can make reservations or just drop in.
When: Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You must arrive at least two hours before closing to complete a project.
Where: Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, suite 141 (at La Encantada)
Cost: $25-$55
Music in the courtyard
Listen to live music in the courtyard of the Mercado San Agustin while you sip margaritas and eat food from Seis Kitchen and Agustin Kitchen.
When: Every Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to sit and listen to music, but bring money to eat and drink