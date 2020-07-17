The city of Tucson is distributing free, washable face masks at six locations Saturday morning.
In June, both Pima County and Tucson passed resolutions requiring people to wear face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That means that, when in public, everyone over the age of 5 has to wear a face covering if 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.
On Saturday, July 18, the city will distribute face masks at a location in each ward, drive-thru style. You can also walk up or bike to the distribution site. You do not have to be a ward resident to get a mask and there are no limits on how many masks a family can request, says Andrew Squire, a spokesman for the city manager's office.
There will be 8,000 free masks available at each location.
You can get a mask at:
• Mission Manor Park's main parking lot, 5900 S. 12th Ave.
• Udall Recreation Center's main parking lot, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
• Donna Liggins Recreation Center's main parking lot, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
• Lincoln Park's main parking lot, 4325 S. Pantano Road
• El Pueblo Recreation Center's main parking lot, 101 W. Irvington Road
• Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 E. First St.
The cloth masks are one size and washable with ear loops. They were purchased by the city using CARES Act money, Squire says. The distribution event put on by the Tucson city council and Mayor Regina Romero is part of the citywide #MaskUpTucson campaign.
There will be no COVID-19 testing at any location.
Squire adds that if there are masks left over and individuals or community groups are in need of masks, they should reach out to the mayor or their ward office.
Separately, the volunteer group Sewing Masks for Tucson will also be distributing free face masks on Saturday morning at Alvernon Park. Since spring, the group has sewn more than 15,000 masks for local organizations, says organizer Andrea Rodriguez.
Sewing Masks for Tucson will distribute 2,000 washable, cotton masks made by volunteers via drive-thru. Walk-ups are also welcome. Families can choose between adult and kid sizes.
City of Tucson mask distribution event
When: Saturday, July 18, 7-10 a.m.
Where: 5900 S. 12th Ave., 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, 2160 N. Sixth Ave., 4325 S. Pantano Road, 101 W. Irvington Road, 3202 E. First St.
Cost: Free
More info: Visit the City of Tucson's website for additional information.
Sewing Masks for Tucson mask distribution event
When: Saturday, July 18, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Alvernon Park, 701 N. Longfellow Ave.
Cost: Free, but donations welcome
More info: Visit Sewing Masks for Tucson's Facebook event