The Pima Air & Space Museum’s signature summer nighttime event — Night Wings — returned to Tucson earlier this month.

On just a few Saturdays this summer, Night Wings allows visitors to check out the aviation museum during the usually-closed evening hours, from 5-8 p.m.

“This year we’ll have themed scavenger hunts, community group booths and displays, and kids’ activities to enhance the aviation history experience in the cooler evening hours,” according to the Pima Air & Space Museum’s website.

Night Wings also has nightly themes including astronomy; photography and art; and drones and RC planes.

This summer's Night Wings events take place on Saturdays, June 24, July 8 and July 29 at the Pima Air & Space Museum located at 6000 E. Valencia Road. The first Night Wings event was held on June 10.

Event tickets cost $10 per person for ages 13 and up. Tickets are free for kids 12 and under.

Since 1976, the Pima Air & Space Museum has been a Tucson staple for aviation enthusiasts, kids and even locals who are curious about the history of flight.

“By 2020, the Pima Air & Space Museum has grown to be one of the largest aviation museums in the country (the largest non-government funded) with over 250,000 square feet of indoor display space and a collection of around 400 aircraft,” according to the museum’s website.

If you go

What: Pima Air & Space Museum Night Wings.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 24, July 8 and July 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up; free for kids ages 12 and under

To find out more about Night Wings or the Pima Air & Space Museum, visit their website.