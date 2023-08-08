We've enjoyed the pool all summer long, but now it's time for our four-legged besties to get in on the action.

Many pools in Pima County have closed for the summer — but now that some of them have closed to humans, they're opening back up for dogs. Dubbed Pupapoolooza, Tucson-area dogs will get to enjoy a swim at two Pima County pools on two Saturdays this month.

The pup pool parties are free to attend, but registration is required. The first is Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Picture Rocks Pool, 5615 N. Sanders Road. The second is Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way. Small dogs under 30 pounds will get to swim from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and big dogs will get the pool from 11 a.m. to noon.

Of course, Pupapooloza comes with some rules: you're responsible for your pet, including cleaning up their waste. Aggressive dogs are not allowed and neither are female dogs in season. Every dog must wear a collar with a current license and must be up-to-date on vaccinations.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation will be onsite accepting donations of sealed dog food and used blankets for the Pima Animal Care Center. There will also be a contest for the dog who makes the biggest splash.

To register your pup for a pool party, click here. 🐾