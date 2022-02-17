Planning a wedding? We can help.
If you're searching for an offbeat venue to host your reception, we have some ideas for you. If you're in need of a florist, the perfect dress or a photographer, we can help in those areas too.
Ahead of this Sunday's Tucson Bridal Expo, we just did a giant update to our Wedding Guide! It's packed with hundreds of vendors — from music to tuxedos to event planners — and their contact information. (Let us know if you're a business that works with weddings and would like to be included in our guide.)
Our wedding guide will also tell you, with a big pink flag, who will be at the Tucson Bridal Expo this weekend.
Our sister, the Arizona Daily Star, puts on the Tucson Bridal Expo, which features more than 70 exhibitors including businesses and people representing bakeries, venues, dress shops, music and more. (We'll also be there with adorable cactus stickers and a chance for you to win shirts or a tote bag!)
The event takes place 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd. General admission tickets are free, but required. VIP packages are also available and include access to a lingerie show, a commemorative wine glass, a drink ticket and more. Click here for tickets!
Happy wedding planning! 💍💍