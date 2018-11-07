If you hadn't noticed, it's glorious outside.
With planting season upon us, the AC Marriott hotel downtown is hosting a plant palooza to correspond with Second Saturdays.
It's the fourth City Market the hotel has hosted to spotlight local businesses and nonprofits.
At this mini market, you'll find Spadefoot Nursery selling plants, The Garden Kitchen running a seed planting activity (you get to take your planted seed home) and Tucson Village Farm and Watershed Management Group offering information about their programs.
"I really wanted to highlight how to love this desert and love this desert city and take care of it," says the hotel's sales manager Janelle Haegert.
Haegert says the idea for markets sprouted over the summer. Past markets have showcased entrepreneurship and locally-made beauty products. The December market will highlight Tucson gifts.
You can also sip free tea and coffee while you learn about desert landscaping.
"The whole driving force behind the City Markets is as a way to promote the entire city and what the incredible people in this city are doing," Haegert says.
If you go
What: City Market: Desert Plants
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 4-7 p.m.
Where: On Fifth Avenue, along the AC Hotel by Marriott at 151 E. Broadway
Cost: Free
More info: Visit the Facebook event