Supporting women-owned businesses is sweet.
And during the month of March, we mean that quite literally.
To celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, Pop Cycle is challenging you to support local ladies in business. Pick up a stamp card at the Fourth Avenue store, 422 N. Fourth Ave., this month and then spend $10 at four participating local businesses (and get the stamps to prove it).
Return your stamped card by the end of the month for a Pop Cycle sticker and coupon for a free Blizzard from the Fourth Avenue Dairy Queen — see, sweet! You'll also be entered into a raffle to win a $100 gift card to Pop Cycle and other fabulous prizes donated by businesses including Silver Sea Jewelry, Antigone Books, Rustic Candle Company and Rosie's Barkét, among others.
"The concept of Pop Cycle is not just selling stuff, but we're part of the community and tell the story of why Tucson is super unique," says co-owner DeeDee Koenen. The Fourth Avenue store, which just celebrated 10 years of business, regularly spotlights local artists and makers. Sophie McTear Design created the stamp card.
View this post on Instagram
Rather than hand picking participants for the stamp card, Koenen says the shop put out a call for local businesses owned by women. The first to respond were included on the stamp card.
Here's a list of participating businesses.
You can also check out our massive list of Tucson's women-owned businesses if you want to spread the love even further (Even though you won't get stamps, you'll still be supporting a local lady.)
Go here for more information.