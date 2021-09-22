Fall has arrived and your favorite local farms have new activities and events happening this year.
I think we are all happy that some of our favorite fall events are back after the distressing year that was 2020.
We love to throw on our flannels, sit on hay stacks, pull kids in wagons through the fields, eat roasted corn, bite into dipped apple treats and take family pictures amid the dozens of pumpkins.
Lucky for us, there are many fall events to look forward to this year.
Tucson-area farms are flourishing with all kinds of pumpkins this season. Stack your wagons with pumpkins ranging from crazy huge to super tiny — and even the quirky weird ones we all love.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Check out new outdoor activities and festive fall bites. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Opening day is Saturday, Oct. 2. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin Celebration
Head over to Apple Annie's in Willcox for pumpkin picking, plus a 12½-acre corn maze, hayrides, a sunflower field and other veggies to pick. During the pumpkin celebration, there will also be plenty of pumpkin treats including pancakes, pies and ice cream.
When: The Fall Pumpkin Celebration runs every weekend through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The corn maze is open daily.
Where: 6405 W. Williams Road in Willcox
Cost: Hayrides cost $5 per person; corn maze costs $6 to $8. Children ages 2 and under can ride the hayrides and explore the corn maze for free.
Pumpkins range in price from $3 to $25, with specialty pumpkins costing 69 cents per pound.
For more information about Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin Celebration, visit their website.
Terror in the Corn
Need a scare this Halloween season? Stop by Terror in the Corn, which is run by the folks behind Buckelew Farm. Last year, Terror in the Corn moved from its Three Points location to Marana.
They don't have a corn maze this year, but your "terror tickets" get you access to three haunted attractions including Field of Screams, Shady Acres Asylum and Circus of Horror. And don't miss monster-themed midway games like Zombie Paintball, plus DJ beats, a gift shop, pumpkin purchases, food, drinks and more haunted fun!
When: See their spooky event schedule and hours here
Cost: $25 for admission to Terror in the Corn. Pumpkins cost 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Terror in the Corn, visit their website.
Tucson Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm
Visit this quirky petting zoo that's home to capybaras, turtles, goats, exotic birds, donkeys, ostriches, chickens and even a friendly kangaroo. The pumpkin patch (which has pre-picked pumpkins) includes kid-friendly activities, bounce houses and face painting. A pumpkin decorating event will take place 1-4 p.m. Oct. 16.
When: Opens Friday, Oct. 1. Hours are Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 2405 W. Wetmore Road
Cost: Pumpkin patch is included with $8-$12 admission. Kids ages 1 and under get in free. Pumpkins range in cost from $1 to $15.
For more information about Tucson Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm, visit their website.
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm
Oracle's lavender farm is hosting fall events (including a lavender witch festival, yoga in the lavender field and a lavender dinner), outdoor music, festive craft workshops and open farm days. Pumpkins will be handed out during some of these events while supplies last.
When: See their event calendar for dates and hours
Where: 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road in Oracle
Cost: $15-$60 depending on the event you're attending
For more information about Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, visit their website.
Honorable mention
While it's not a farm, you can also find pumpkins at Brian & Kelly's Pumpkins, which is set to open near Broadway and Rosemont Boulevard on Oct. 1. Pumpkins are typically priced by size.
Visit their Facebook page for more information.