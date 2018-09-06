All right you muggles.
It's time to grab your wands and watch your favorite wizard on the big screen at Roadhouse Cinemas.
Each weekend, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, a Harry Potter film will be screened leading up to the release of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwal," which opens Nov. 16. They're calling it A Harry Potter Wizarding World Marathon.
To get you in the spirit, the kitchen at Roadhouse Cinemas is whipping up some butter beer and a special breakfast menu. Tickets for each film are $5 or you can pay $9.95 to see the movie AND have breakfast.
Roadhouse Cinemas is located at 4811 E. Grant Road, suite 150.
Click here to reserve your seats for the current weekend's shows.
Here's the plan:
Sept. 8-9: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Sept. 15-16: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Sept. 22-23: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkhaban
Sept. 29-30: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Oct. 6-7: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Oct. 13-14: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Oct. 20-21: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Oct. 27-28: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them