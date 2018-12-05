Puppies at The Miracle on Congress St.
This week's charity sponsor is The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, they will be on site with adoptable puppies. After your puppy kisses, visit with Santa for free photos and buy a festive drink from the Naughty & Nice menus.
Where: Miracle on Congress St., 300 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 12-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free pictures with Santa at PetSmart
Go to your local PetSmart and get your four legged bestie a picture with the big man himself. Please make sure that pups are well-behaved or they won't make it on the nice list this year.
Where: All PetSmart locations
When: Weekends, Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16, 12-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Doggie Home for the Holidays
Have fun for the entire family with a doggie fashion show. You can win prizes, watch shelter dogs strut their stuff with models and more.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $10-$25
Harley-Davidson of Tucson Dog Days of Winter
Help support Rad Rescue at this festive free pup event. There will be free chili dogs, dog treats, music, free raffles and an adoptable dog parade. Don’t forget to bring donations like, towels, blankets, dog food and pet toys to get a 20 percent discount off select Harley Davidson merchandise.
Where: Harley-Davidson of Tucson, 7355 N., E. Frontage Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Annual Ugly Sweater Party at The Shelter Cocktail Lounge
Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary is throwing a funky ugly sweater party. So, grab your tacky apparel and get dressed for a fun fundraiser to help senior pets in need. This event is for age 21 and up. Raffle tickets are 1 for $5, 3 for $10 or 7 for $20.
Where: The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for goodies and prizes.
Santa, Pups and Pints at Crooked Tooth Brewing
Enjoy a craft beer and bring your pups for a $10 photo shoot with Santa. Your favorite pics will be emailed to you right away to share with friends and family before Christmas. A percentage of the event sales will help support No Kill Pima County.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $10
Deck the Howls
Celebrate the National Deck the Howls howliday — kids ages 5-14 can read holiday tails to adoptable pets and create holiday crafts, while wearing their favorite pajamas.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $10, register here to attend the event.
Tinsel and Tails
Benarda Veterinary Hospital is hosting a fundraiser for HOPE Animal Shelter. Check out the new location and enjoy food, drink, raffle, auction and music.
Where: Benarda Veterinary Hospital, 3002 N. Country Club Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for prizes and goodies.