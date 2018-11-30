Puppies and Poses: Holiday Adoption and Donation
Bend and reach for your mat and maybe a pup or two at Barefoot Studio. Foster puppies will be loose on the floor playing with us while we practice on our mats.
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7352 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Nov. 30, 6:15-7:15 p.m.
Cost: $15, sign up here.
Feliz NaviDog
Celebrate the season with Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s Feliz Navidog. This event is fun for adults and their well-behaved and vaccinated dogs.
Instead of your usual lump of coal, get your photo taken with Bad Santa for just a $10 donation. Take advantage of drink specials, shop and watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Where: Martin Drug Co., 300 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation. Ages 21 and up, plus vaccinated and well behaved pup.
Party with the Pets at PACC
There will be festivities throughout the day, including glitter tattoos, rock painting, making treats and toys for pets, a petting zoo, music, giveaways, games, behind the scenes tours, adoptable pets and a ceremony at noon. Food trucks will also be available on site.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Harley-Davidson of Tucson Dog Days of Winter
Help support Rad Rescue at this festive free pup event. There will be free chili dogs, dog treats, music, free raffles and an adoptable dog parade. Don’t forget to bring donations like, towels, blankets, dog food and pet toys to get a 20 percent discount off select Harley Davidson merchandise.
Where: Harley-Davidson of Tucson,
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Doggie Home for the Holidays
Have fun for the entire family with a doggie fashion show. You can win prizes, watch shelter dogs strut their stuff with models and more.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $10-$25
Annual Ugly Sweater Party at The Shelter Cocktail Lounge
Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary is throwing a funky ugly sweater party. So, grab your tacky apparel and get dressed for a fun fundraiser to help senior pets in need. This event is for age 21 and up. Raffle tickets are 1 for $5, 3 for $10 or 7 for $20.
Where: The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for goodies and prizes.
Santa, Pups and Pints at Crooked Tooth Brewing
Enjoy a craft beer and bring your pups for a $10 photo shoot with Santa. Your favorite pics will be emailed to you right away to share with friends and family before Christmas. A percentage of the event sales will help support No Kill Pima County.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $10
Deck the Howls
Celebrate the National Deck the Howls howliday — kids ages 5-14 can read holiday tails to adoptable pets and create holiday crafts, while wearing their favorite pajamas.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $10, register here to attend the event.
Tinsel and Tails
Benarda Veterinary Hospital is hosting a fundraiser for HOPE Animal Shelter. Check out the new location and enjoy food, drink, raffle, auction and music.
Where: Benarda Veterinary Hospital, 3002 N. Country Club Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for prizes and goodies.