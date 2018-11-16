We all know Santa is REALLY busy this year, but he still finds time to see all the children of Tucson before the big day.
Check out all the places we found Santa that will add some magic and cheer to your little ones' holidays.
Downtown
Miracle on Congress Street
Starting Nov. 23, 2018, Santa and his elves will be downtown. In addition to Santa, the Miracle on Congress Street, located just west of Hub on Congress features free photos on Fridays, free arts and crafts activities, Christmas music, live performances, free sugar-cookie and adult drinks, hot cocoa and coffee will be available for purchase.
When: Starts Friday, Nov. 23 to Dec. 23
Fridays, Nov. 23 and 30; Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 4-8 p.m.
Saturdays, Nov. 24; Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sundays, Nov. 25; Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Miracle on Congress St., 300 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free
The Santa Experience
Book a private photo session for your children with Santa. Your child will spend 15 minutes with the Man in Red and you will receive approximately 30 digital images. Your kiddo can look into Santa’s magic red bag, share milk and cookies, read a Christmas book, find the North Pole on a globe and possibly hear Santa’s reindeer on the roof. Plus, your kiddo will get their name added to the nice list for Christmas.
Where: Something Blue Photography, 312 S. Convent
When: Dec. 1, 2 and 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $199-$250, for registration, pricing and availability call 520-808-9812
Breakfast with Sinterklaas
Rise and shine with Dutch Santa, Sinterklaas. Enjoy a special breakfast menu including koffie, hot cocoa, olliebollen for the table, pannenkoek, quiche or chia pudding. Reservations can be made by calling 520-792-6684, space is limited.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: The Dutch Eatery & Refuge, 943 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $12.50 per person
Holiday Express with Santa at the Maynard's train museum
Get a chance to talk and take a photo with Santa in front of 1673 Locomotive. you can enjoy holiday music, write a letter to Santa, see the museum’s bilingual exhibits and live action model trains, listen to the storytelling of the Polar Express, climb into the 1673 Train, and see arts and crafts show. So much to do! Don't miss this free event.
Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Pics with Santa in Main Gate Square
Join in the holiday fun and go caroling with families and see Santa at Main Gate Square. Participate in the holiday activities, like the holiday musical performance, holiday crafts, elf balloon artists and face painting.
Where: Main Gate Square, 943 E. University Blvd.
When:
Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 1- 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 1-4 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1, 2, 9 and 23, 2018, 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, 1-6 p.m.
Monday , Dec. 24, 2018, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, tickets for rides are free for 5 and younger
Central
Rooftop Santa Show
Santa Claus climbs a midtown roof and showers the audience with candy. There will also be treats, hot cocoa, and chance to take photos with Santa.
When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Peter Howell Neighborhood, 4218 E. Irving Circle
Cost: The event is free, but bring nonperishable food to donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Photos with Santa at the Tucson Mall
Get last-minute holiday shopping and photos with Santa done in one spot at the Tucson Mall.
2018 Themed Days
Pet Nights: Nov. 12 to Dec. 17, Mondays 5-8 p.m.
Grandparents Day: Nov. 29
Holiday PJ Night: Nov. 30 to Dec. 6
Ugly Sweater Night: Nov. 16 to Dec. 13
When:
Mondays, Nov. 19 and 26; Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 5-8 p.m.
Thursdays, Dec. 6 and 13, 12-8 p.m.
Fridays, Nov. 16 and 30, 12-8 p.m.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.
Letters to Santa Claus at Bookmans
Join Bookmans East on Dec. 1 to write your very own letter to Saint Nick himself. Bookmans will provide all crafting materials. Drop off your letter in Santa's Mailbox, right next to Alex's Little Free Library, 4041 E. Third Street, by Dec. 21 — include your name and address on the envelope so you can get a personalized response from Santa.
Where: Bookmans East, Wilmot and Speedway, 6230 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: Event is free
Free Photos with Santa at the HabiStore
Shop around and visit with Santa at the HabiStore. Get free photos with Santa, light refreshments and some shopping goodies.
Where: Habitat for Humanity, 935 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: Free
East
Themed Photo Nights with Santa at Park Place Mall
More Santa fun is happening at the Park Place Mall, now until Dec. 24. Beat the long lines and reserve a time to meet the big guy here, you can also save some money if you buy your photos in advance.
Where: Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
Hours/Themes:
Nov. 16 to Dec. 24, 2018
Pet Nights: Nov. 12 to Dec. 17, Mondays 5-8 p.m.
Grandparents Day: Nov. 29, all day event
Holiday PJ Night: Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, all day event
Ugly Sweater Night: Nov. 16 to Dec. 13, all day event
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.
Santa at Harlow Gardens
Bring your kids, pets and camera to take a picture with Santa. Your children also get to make their own Christmas ornament to take home with them.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Cookies with Santa at Ace Hardware
Get free pictures with Santa, delicious cookies, holiday crafts, BBQ Demos, and more. Plus 20 percent off all regular priced Christmas stuff.
Where: Ace Hardware, 6959 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free