Spring is officially upon us. What better way to celebrate than with new plants?
Plant parents can expand their plant families with these four upcoming plant sales and swaps happening in the Tucson area. Details below!
Spring plant sale at Tohono Chul
Tohono Chul will have more than 1,200 species of native plants at their upcoming plant sale, including some plants you may not be able to find elsewhere!
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners
Shop plants and gardening supplies at this spring plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners, where you can also get advice from plant experts about gardening in Tucson.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: 3809 E. Second St.
Plant swap with Plantney
Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a plant swap for community members. Bring your plants, pots and any botanical-themed items to trade and swap with fellow plant lovers.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: On the corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street
Pima County Master Gardeners plant sale
Check out potted plants, fruit and veggie starts, native grasses, desert plants, cacti and succulents at this plant sale hosted by Pima County Master Gardeners. Staff will also be onsite to answer all your gardening questions.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: 4210 N. Campbell Ave.