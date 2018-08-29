As a child, Joan Jett was told girls don't play rock 'n' roll. This badass/trailblazer/rebel has been proving them wrong ever since.
You can hear Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in person at Casino del Sol's Ava Amphitheater this Sunday, Sept. 2.
The singer and songwriter has been rocking out since leading her first all-girl band at the age of 15. She has produced nine Top 40 singles and has had eight platinum and gold albums. She's also been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame and heads her own independent record label Blackheart.
Even if you don't know her name, you have definitely heard her music, which includes hits like "I Love Rock and Roll," "Crimson and Clover" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You."
If you want to learn more about her story, a documentary "Bad Reputation" is slated to hit theaters Sept. 26.
If you go
What: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
When: Sunday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
Where: Ava Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: $25-40
