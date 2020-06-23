The Pima County Health Department is hoping to spread a little joy to people who can't be with their loved ones at this time and it's asking for some help from the community.
The health department recently launched the Pima Love Notes project to send positive and supportive cards, letters and messages to the residents and staff in longterm and assisted-living facilities who can't have visitors due to coronavirus safety measures.
In a video announcing the project, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen acknowledged the impact isolation has on residents in these facilities and shared that sending a card or message is one way to show support and compassion for these community members.
"This is really designed to enable you, even if you don't have a loved one in assisted living or longterm care, to reach out to them to be able to send a card to a member or a resident at those facilities... and let them know that you care, let them know that people are thinking about them," Cullen said in the video.
The health department has compiled a list of nearly 50 facilities that are accepting notes as well as guidelines for ensuring safety and ideas for preparing notes.
If you need some inspiration, the department also put together a list of downloadable cards and coloring pages that can be used for this project, or you can create your own.
"This is an important time in our community to show our compassion and our caring for each other," Cullen said in the video announcement. "This is a small way that any member of the community should be able to do that."