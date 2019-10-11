Halloween isn't complete without pop-up scares and cheesy horror. Check out this huge, spooky list of movie events.  

The Lost Boys

Watch a 80s horror teen flick about vampires taking over southern California.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, 10-11:45 p.m.

Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here

More information here

Hocus Pocus Halloween Party

Party with the Sanderson sisters at a spectacularly spooky screening of Hocus Pocus. Slip on your wildest Halloween costume and you might be invited on stage to compete for a spooktacular prize. Everyone will receive a free goodie bag filled with fun props and spooky surprises to use throughout the movie.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $10-$12, get your tickets here

More information here

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Gather your friends for a real slicer at the Fox Theatre. If you go early, you can join the free ghost tours and lobby film fun, like horror trivia, killer chili, memorabilia and more. Bring your camera (and maybe a body bag) and meet our Fox Theatre's Leatherface.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $5-$7, get your tickets here.

More information here

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! 

It's showtime for our favorite bug eating friend at The Loft. No Halloween is complete without this classic movie, so grab a friend and have some kooky spooky fun. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 10-11:45 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, 2-3:45 p.m.

Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here

More information here

The Rocky Horror Halloween Bash

It’s the 41st annual Rocky Horror Halloween Bash! Celebrate the freakiest night of the year by tricking out with the Rocky Horror gang and treating yourself to some pre-show games and some monstrous prize giveaways. Plus, a $100 grand prize for best costume. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here

More information here

Ghostbusters

Who you gonna call? Watch a classic comedy with your favorite quirky scientists and Mr. Stay-Puft.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 10-11:55 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here

More information here

Coco

See the magical, musical, Oscar-winning animated adventure at the Fox Theatre.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-5 p.m.

Cost: $5-$7, get your tickets here

More information here

Evil Dead Double Feature

Klaatu, barada, nikto! Spend the scariest night of the year at The Loft Cinema watch the Evil Dead and the Army of Darkness. Spooky prizes for best costumes, and free Halloween candy for everyone.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10-$13, get your tickets here.

More information here

Free Movies 💰

Hocus Pocus

It's just a bunch of hocus pocus! Watch your favorite Salem witches at the bar with friends and free buttery popcorn. Molecular Munchies will be out front in case you get hungry. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Drag Me to Hell 

Take a date to see a movie about a cursed girl who seeks a psychic's help, but the price to save her soul may be more than she can pay.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Halloween Double Feature

Grab your broom and a friend and watch two witchey movies at The Film Bar. The classic movie Witches starts at 6 p.m. and The Craft at 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free movie and free popcorn

More information here

Halloweentown

Watch a quirky movie about a average family that discovers a different world where Halloween is every day. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Free Screening: Frankenweenie

Watch your favorite undead pup with family and friends on Hippie Hill at Himmel Park. Bring a blanket to sit on.  

Where: Himmel Park

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6-7:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Goosebumps

Take your kids to see R.L. Stine's books come to life at The Loft. All of his favorite little/gigantic monsters will be there awaiting your arrival. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free, pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.

More information here

The Monster Squad

Watch five kids battle against the combined forces of dracula, the mummy, the gill man and Frankenstein's monster. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Ice Cream Social and Bike-In Movie Night

Join The City of Tucson Bicycle, Pedestrian Program and Living Streets Alliance for some sweet treats (non-dairy options, too), free bicycle repair, and news and information on the Bicycle Boulevard projects. After you get your tasty treat and information, watch a free screening of E.T. 

Where: Swanway Park

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free, bring a bike that needs fixing

More information here

Hocus Pocus Viewing

Stop by the brewery for cold brews and a free movie. 

Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free movie, but bring some money for drinks.

More information here

Insidious

Things are getting creepy at Casa Film Bar. Watch a movie about a family living in a haunted house and the malevolent entity that taunts them. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Sky Bar Cinema

Run! Zombies are taking over the Sky Bar. Shaun of the Dead starts at 6 p.m. and Zombieland at 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free movie and free popcorn.

More information here

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Marathon 

This cheerleader is swapping out her pom poms for wooden steaks. Watch a cheesy Halloween classic while you much on some tasty popcorn.  

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free movie and popcorn.

More information here

Beetlejuice

Day-o, day-o! Join Beetlejuice and the ghostly crew for a free movie at The Casa Film Bar. Black Market Barbecue will be also be out to serve you up some real North Carolina brisket.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free 

More information here

The Nightmare Before Christmas

This is Halloween, this is Halloween! Join Jack and the monsters of Halloweentown in this popular Halloween movie.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Halloween Double Feature at The Sky Bar

The popular American slasher is hitting the movie screen twice at The Casa Film Bar. Halloween (1978) starts at 6 p.m. and Halloween (2018) at 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Chill-O-Ween

Escape the Halloween craze and watch Beetlejuice poolside on the big screen at Hotel McCoy. There will also be a coloring station inside and costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Movie is free, but must be a guest of the hotel to use the pool.

More information here

