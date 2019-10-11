Halloween isn't complete without pop-up scares and cheesy horror. Check out this huge, spooky list of movie events.
The Lost Boys
Watch a 80s horror teen flick about vampires taking over southern California.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, 10-11:45 p.m.
Hocus Pocus Halloween Party
Party with the Sanderson sisters at a spectacularly spooky screening of Hocus Pocus. Slip on your wildest Halloween costume and you might be invited on stage to compete for a spooktacular prize. Everyone will receive a free goodie bag filled with fun props and spooky surprises to use throughout the movie.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12, get your tickets here.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Gather your friends for a real slicer at the Fox Theatre. If you go early, you can join the free ghost tours and lobby film fun, like horror trivia, killer chili, memorabilia and more. Bring your camera (and maybe a body bag) and meet our Fox Theatre's Leatherface.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7, get your tickets here.
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!
It's showtime for our favorite bug eating friend at The Loft. No Halloween is complete without this classic movie, so grab a friend and have some kooky spooky fun.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 10-11:45 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, 2-3:45 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Halloween Bash
It’s the 41st annual Rocky Horror Halloween Bash! Celebrate the freakiest night of the year by tricking out with the Rocky Horror gang and treating yourself to some pre-show games and some monstrous prize giveaways. Plus, a $100 grand prize for best costume.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Ghostbusters
Who you gonna call? Watch a classic comedy with your favorite quirky scientists and Mr. Stay-Puft.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 10-11:55 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here
Coco
See the magical, musical, Oscar-winning animated adventure at the Fox Theatre.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7, get your tickets here
Evil Dead Double Feature
Klaatu, barada, nikto! Spend the scariest night of the year at The Loft Cinema watch the Evil Dead and the Army of Darkness. Spooky prizes for best costumes, and free Halloween candy for everyone.
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$13, get your tickets here.
Free Movies 💰
Hocus Pocus
It's just a bunch of hocus pocus! Watch your favorite Salem witches at the bar with friends and free buttery popcorn. Molecular Munchies will be out front in case you get hungry.
When: Friday, Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Drag Me to Hell
Take a date to see a movie about a cursed girl who seeks a psychic's help, but the price to save her soul may be more than she can pay.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloween Double Feature
Grab your broom and a friend and watch two witchey movies at The Film Bar. The classic movie Witches starts at 6 p.m. and The Craft at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and free popcorn
Halloweentown
Watch a quirky movie about a average family that discovers a different world where Halloween is every day.
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening: Frankenweenie
Watch your favorite undead pup with family and friends on Hippie Hill at Himmel Park. Bring a blanket to sit on.
Where: Himmel Park
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6-7:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Goosebumps
Take your kids to see R.L. Stine's books come to life at The Loft. All of his favorite little/gigantic monsters will be there awaiting your arrival.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
The Monster Squad
Watch five kids battle against the combined forces of dracula, the mummy, the gill man and Frankenstein's monster.
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ice Cream Social and Bike-In Movie Night
Join The City of Tucson Bicycle, Pedestrian Program and Living Streets Alliance for some sweet treats (non-dairy options, too), free bicycle repair, and news and information on the Bicycle Boulevard projects. After you get your tasty treat and information, watch a free screening of E.T.
Where: Swanway Park
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a bike that needs fixing
Hocus Pocus Viewing
Stop by the brewery for cold brews and a free movie.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free movie, but bring some money for drinks.
Insidious
Things are getting creepy at Casa Film Bar. Watch a movie about a family living in a haunted house and the malevolent entity that taunts them.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Sky Bar Cinema
Run! Zombies are taking over the Sky Bar. Shaun of the Dead starts at 6 p.m. and Zombieland at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and free popcorn.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Marathon
This cheerleader is swapping out her pom poms for wooden steaks. Watch a cheesy Halloween classic while you much on some tasty popcorn.
When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and popcorn.
Beetlejuice
Day-o, day-o! Join Beetlejuice and the ghostly crew for a free movie at The Casa Film Bar. Black Market Barbecue will be also be out to serve you up some real North Carolina brisket.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Nightmare Before Christmas
This is Halloween, this is Halloween! Join Jack and the monsters of Halloweentown in this popular Halloween movie.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloween Double Feature at The Sky Bar
The popular American slasher is hitting the movie screen twice at The Casa Film Bar. Halloween (1978) starts at 6 p.m. and Halloween (2018) at 7:30 p.m.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Chill-O-Ween
Escape the Halloween craze and watch Beetlejuice poolside on the big screen at Hotel McCoy. There will also be a coloring station inside and costumes are encouraged, but not required.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Movie is free, but must be a guest of the hotel to use the pool.