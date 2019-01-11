Sun Run 10K/5K
It's a pancake run! Jog a 10K course or opt for the shorter 5K. Proceeds to benefit Pima Community College Cross-Country and Track & Field. There will be a free FitKidz mile after the 5K and 10K at 10 a.m. for kids under 12. Kids are timed and get a FitKidz series shirt and ribbon.
After the race, enjoy a warm pancake breakfast and coffee
Where: Hi Corbett Field, 3400 E. Camino Campestre
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 8:45-11:45 a.m.
Cost: 0-$30, register here
Happy Hour Hobble/Annual Member Drive at Gentle Ben's Brewing Co.
Enjoy a free social run/walk and grab a brew to reward yourself at Gentle Ben's. All participants will run together for 1-3 miles, end at Gentle Ben's and get the opportunity to win some swag.
Where: Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 18, 5:30–8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Women's Run Series
Spread your wings, join a half marathon, 10K, 5K and Butterfly Dash at Steam Pump Ranch. Registration gets you a tech hoodie, tech short sleeve shirt or tech racerback tank.
The Butterfly Dash for kids includes a half mile untimed run, which includes an event shirt, finisher's medal, bib, drawstring bag and a butterfly mylar balloon.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-75, click here to register.
Tucson Shamrock Half/10K/5K
It's time for some shamrock shenanigans. The course will take you on trails (all asphalt and concrete), starting and ending at Silverbell Park. All participants get a event medal, shirt and a award ceremony.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, March 16, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $30-$70, register here.
Fine Valentine Relay: 4 Mile and 2 Mile
Valentines, broken hearts and heartbreakers are welcome to a fun run, mimosas, free egg/potato breakfast, costume contests, exchange zone, UA stadium ramps and a group challenge to win prizes.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, capped at 750 registrants.
Spring Cross Country Classic
Celebrate spring with a fun 5K through the scenic rolling trails at Lincoln Regional Park. There are separate races for men and women and a variety of age groups. After the race, dig into some free pancakes and play family-friendly games.
Where: Lincoln Regional Park, 4325 S. Pantano
When: Saturday, March 2, 6:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: $18-$24, register here.
Oro Valley Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon Festival
Swimming, running and biking, this event has it all. Test your skills and pick from a sprint triathlon, duathlon or maybe something just for the kids, like the youth splash-n-dash.
Where: 32 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, March 23, 7:30-12 p.m.
Cost: $10-$130, register here.
Arizona Distance Classic, Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon & 5K
Runners and walkers get to enjoy a breathtaking course, while the Santa Catalina Mountains keep them company on the journey to the finish line. Plentiful aid stations and cheer groups line the course. Every participant receives a finisher’s medal and post race refreshments.
When: Sunday, March 10, 6-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $40-$75, register here.
Donut Judge Me 5K
Runners run a timed 5K and are showered with donuts at this event. The donut peddler will be at two stops on the course and with a couple more at the finish line.
Take the Inflate-O-Challenge when you register and you'll receive a donut inner tube to wear around your waist (must bring to the race). Everyone that completes the course wearing the Challenge Inflatable when they cross the finish line will get an Inflatable Challenge medal in addition to their Donut Judge Me finisher medal!
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, March 24, 9 a.m.
Cost: $15-$25, register here.
TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run/Walk
Take a cool evening run downtown with your pals and end up at a block party featuring, food, entertainment and a beer garden. You also have a chance to win cash prizes for your running skills.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 1, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: 0-$99, register here.