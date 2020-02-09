Start your summer planning this month at the fourth-annual #ThisIsTucson School and Summer Camp Fair.
It's all free and you'll be able to browse and get info from more than 50 different camps and schools all under one roof. Register at this link for a chance to win a $100 Fry's gift card.
But, that's not all. There are things to do for the kids — Tucson firefighters and a firetruck will be available to explore — meet the Sugar Skulls and their dance team and UA BookStores, as well as the chance to get free bike helmets and free booster seats.
No sitter? No worries. This event was designed for families with lots to keep everyone entertained. It's interactive AND many vendors have STEM activities and hand out free swag. Plus there's a bounce house.
Also, don't forget to stop by the This is Tucson booth, to say hi and get a cute cactus sticker! We'd love to meet you.
If you go
What: This is Tucson School and Summer Camp Fair 2020
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free
Info: Register here for your chance to win a $100 Fry's gift card