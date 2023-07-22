Hotel McCoy's sign on June 10, 2022, reads, "It's finally hot enough to complain about how hot it is."

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2023.

No one has to tell you that Tucson summers are hot.

We can't escape the dreaded heat entirely this summer, but there are a few things we can do to make summer at least a little bit easier (beyond hoping for a shady parking spot wherever you go).

Here are some of our beat-the-heat tips, all of which have links to more comprehensive guides and stories that we've written so far this summer ☀️

1. Jump in the pool

With the help of Jaleesa Lopez, 10, far right, her brother, Orlando Celaya, 1, sprays their brother, Marsaleno Oliver, 7, while cooling off in the splash pad at Catalina Park on July 23, 2018. Jessica Lopez, their mother, said the air-conditioning in the house broke down and she brought her kids to the splash pad to cool off. 

Sometimes all you want to do is hang in the pool, ice-cold drink in hand.

Here's a giant list of places to swim this summer, including public pools, splash pads, resorts and hotels.

2. Limit outdoor activity during the day and become nocturnal instead

Lions snooze after the sun sets during Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo in 2017.

Temperatures after sunset aren't much cooler, but they're cooler nonetheless. Experts recommend limiting outdoor activity to early mornings and evenings.

Lucky for us, there are quite a few events and things to do outdoors after the sun goes down. Click here for ideas.

3. Bask in the A/C

Signs of all types, including one from Jerry’s Lee Ho Market, middle, are on display at the Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave. The museum has more than 250 signs, clocks and other pieces.

There are few better feelings than spending time outdoors and finally walking inside, feeling that first gust of air conditioning on your face.

From museums and trampoline parks to the movies and the library, click here for a list of fun things to do indoors.

4. Munch on frozen treats and ice cream

By far, the favorite flavor among customers at Oasis Fruit Cones is strawberry.

When you're out on a hot day, sometimes all you want to eat is something cold.

Tucson is home to a number of cold treats, from ice cream and raspados to popsicles and shaved ice. Read about locally-made ice cream here and find a list of other frozen treats here.

5. Take a day trip or vacation to a cooler Southern Arizona spot

A truck drives up the Catalina Highway approaching Windy Vista Point, on Aug. 1, 2020. 

Tucson is hot, but some spots in Southern Arizona are cooler — even if it's just by a few degrees. Check out Oracle, Bisbee, Sonoita and Patagonia.

A favorite getaway of Tucsonans is Mount Lemmon, where it's about 20 degrees cooler than Tucson. Looking for things to do on Mount Lemmon? Click here.

6. Wait for monsoon

Lighting strikes southwest of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, from one of several monsoon cells that moved through valley just before sunset.

Temperatures can drop, at least a little, during monsoon storms. Storms can then lead to humidity though, which some might argue is worse than our typical dry heat.

Read more about this year's monsoon forecast here.

7. Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun

Johnny Salas gets in an afternoon run in the searing 105-degree heat around the multi-use path on Sept. 12, 2017, at Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz.

If you take anything from this article, it should be this: Stay safe! Hydrate and protect yourself from the sun. Cover up when you can and use a good layer of sunscreen when you're outdoors (and make sure you're reapplying every couple hours). For more sun safe tips, click here.

And if you're someone who carries a reusable water bottle with you everywhere you go, we have a list of Tucson-centric stickers perfect for your Hydro Flask. 

