The founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, will speak at the University of Arizona in October.
The talk is part of a new speaker series by the UA Consortium on Gender-Based Violence to bring writers, activists, artists and scholars with work related to gender-based violence to Tucson, according to a news release.
Burke will speak in Centennial Hall at the UA on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. A Q&A time will follow the talk.
Burke, a civil rights activist, will speak about the origins of the #MeToo movement, why sexual violence is so prevalent in our culture and how people can intercede, among other things.
The #MeToo movement began more than 10 years ago as a way to help survivors of sexual violence, particularly young women of color, according to the #MeToo movement website. And in 2017, the hashtag went viral in the midst of high-profile allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
As part of its new speaker series, the UA Consortium on Gender-Based Violence will also host author and activist Lacy M. Johnson at Holsclaw Hall on the UA campus on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. You can get those tickets here.
Tickets for Burke's talk go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 30. CatCard holders can already purchase them.
If you go
What: #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke will speak at the UA
When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m.
Where: UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $15 for the general public; $10 for CatCard holders
Buy tickets / more info: Tickets can be purchased starting Friday, Aug. 30 at centhall.org