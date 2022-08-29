The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum says it best — "teachers deserve all the love."

This weekend, the museum is staying open late AND offering free admission to both teachers and support staff. No registration is needed — all you have to do is show your current ID from 5-9 p.m. this Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 3-4. (Teachers and support staff can also get free admission during the museum's day hours.)

In addition to free admission, teachers and support staff will be able to enjoy free fountain drinks, museum member discounts and deals in the gift shop.

If you're not a teacher or support staff member, Teacher Appreciation Night is open to the public! While you won't get in for free, you'll still be able to explore the grounds at night. Regular general admission is $29.95 for ages 13-64 and $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. Arizona and Sonora residents ages 13 and up can get in for $24.95.

Pro tips from the museum staff themselves: Don't wait until after dark to enjoy the museum! Instead, arrive when the sun is still up to see diurnal animals and take a walk through the gardens. Catch the sunset or grab dinner at one of the museum's eateries. Once the sun comes down, explore the museum at night — some guests like to bring a blacklight to search for scorpions!

P.S. — These two night events are part of the Desert Museum's yearlong anniversary celebration. The museum is turning 70 years old this year! 🎈

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is located at 2021 N. Kinney Road. Visit the museum's website for more information.