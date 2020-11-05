Things to do this November 2020 in Tucson, Arizona including virtual events, drive-ins, drive-thrus, open-air events, at-home things to do and things to do with kids.

From mural tours to sculpture gardens and pop-up ballet performances, there are lots of ways to experience local art outside in Tucson, Arizona.

No matter who wins, there will still be food. Steamy bowls of pork posole and cheesy cast-iron eggs from The Cup Cafe. And lasagna. Oh man, lasagna ...

If it's hard to step away from your screen today because work, school, other committments we put together a few videos that we we hope will bring you a few minutes of peace and few laughs.

Mount Lemmon is where Tucson goes to experience fall weather. Right now, you can visit Summerhaven and see fall leaves. Some hiking trails and campgrounds are still closed following the Bighorn Fire.

Limited access will be available to a few indoor exhibits as the Children's Museum Tucson plans to reopen with mostly outdoor activities following a seven-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tucson's small businesses are preparing for a holiday shopping season of unknowns and asking customers to shop early as they deal with shipping delays and supply chain disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic.

All Souls Virtual Procession

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8

Ancestor’s Project

Submit digital photos of loved ones to allsoulsprocession.org/projects/ancestors-project. Photos will be part of the final ceremony

The Urn

Submit paper mementos for the urn at the All Souls Procession mausoleum, open from 6-9 p.m. until Nov. 6 at the MSA Annex Festival grounds, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Livestream of the final ceremony at allsoulsprocession.org/livestream and visittucson.org.