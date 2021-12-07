Shop everything from food to artwork to apparel when a massive street fair takes over North Fourth Avenue for three days this weekend.
The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is set to feature more than 300 artists and vendors from Tucson and around the world. You can expect to find everything from jewelry, handmade skincare, dog treats and ceramics, to tie-dye clothing, paper goods, foodie gifts and so much more.
You can also grab a bite to eat from more than two dozen food vendors, listen to live music and enjoy a kid's zone.
In the kid's zone, kids can visit with Santa each day — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
If you're in search of parking: The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association recommends the Pennington Street Garage, Tyndall Avenue Garage and Plaza Centro Garage, all of which are in the downtown or University of Arizona areas.
The association will also provide a shuttle from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every 15 minutes all weekend. The four stops are:
The streetcar is an option, too.
The street fair normally takes place twice a year, but the last three were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This weekend's street fair marks the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association's 51st event.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the fair over the weekend and sanitization stations will be placed throughout the avenue. If you're feeling sick, organizers ask that you skip this weekend's fair.
If you go
What: Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair.
When: 10 a.m. to dusk, Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12.
Where: Along North Fourth Avenue between East Eighth Street and East University Boulevard. See a map of the general area here.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and eating.