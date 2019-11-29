Rain, rain, go away... so we can go ice skating!
The City of Tucson tweeted this morning that the opening of the highly anticipated Holiday Ice outdoor skating rink has been delayed by a day due to a winter storm that's expected to last all day.
Not to worry, if the weather permits, the rink will be open and ready for skaters on Saturday at noon.
The rink is located at 45 N. Fifth Ave. (in the lot near the MLK apartments) and admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids, which includes the cost of skate rentals.
More info about the rink can be found here.